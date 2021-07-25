Scott to leave Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce

Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Sharon Scott will be leaving the organization in 2021, the chamber announced last week.
Scott has been with the Chamber since 2011, first as a volunteer, then as the special initiatives coordinator, and she served as interim executive director when Catherine Sutton left in 2013. Scott was hired in December of 2013 as executive director following a national search, and most recently was promoted to president and CEO.
Scott helped lead the organization out of a problematic time after a former chamber leader was convicted of embezzlement.
When Scott was asked about her tenure, she said in a news release that “I have joked since 2014 that I love this job 98% of the time, but the reality is – that is true. This has been the most rewarding job I have ever held because I serve our business community.”
She said she remembers in her interview being asked what the biggest challenge she saw, and she said the budget.
“We were still carrying $75,000 in loan debt. I was also asked how long would I stay if I was hired, and my response was 6-10 years,” she said in the release.
She said she had three goals to achieve – pay off the debt, find a home for the Chamber, and create a dues structure that reflects the organization’s value.
“When I leave, I will have achieved these goals,” she said in the release.
Henry Bass, the chamber board chair, said in the release: “Since 2013, the Chamber has a strategic direction and now with intermediate goals and a solid annual program of work. Metrics are measured against our goals and communicated monthly to the board and members. Programming for the Chamber has doubled since 2013. Opportunities to recognize and celebrate the business community have increased by 75%, communications have increased by 50%, networking opportunities have grown by 40%, we host two annual business conferences with more on the horizon, we have made great strides in working with local, state and federal legislators to support the needs of the business community; and created a vehicle to support and enhance the success of minority-owned businesses.”
Applications for the position will be accepted immediately, and Scott, who is not involved with the selection process, has agreed to assist with onboarding the new president & CEO, according to the release.