Scott to leave Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce

Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Sharon Scott will be leaving the organization in 2021, the chamber announced last week.

Scott has been with the Chamber since 2011, first as a volunteer, then as the special initiatives coordinator, and she served as interim executive director when Catherine Sutton left in 2013. Scott was hired in December of 2013 as executive director following a national search, and most recently was promoted to president and CEO.

Scott helped lead the organization out of a problematic time after a former chamber leader was convicted of embezzlement.

When Scott was asked about her tenure, she said in a news release that “I have joked since 2014 that I love this job 98% of the time, but the reality is – that is true. This has been the most rewarding job I have ever held because I serve our business community.”

She said she remembers in her interview being asked what the biggest challenge she saw, and she said the budget.

“We were still carrying $75,000 in loan debt. I was also asked how long would I stay if I was hired, and my response was 6-10 years,” she said in the release.