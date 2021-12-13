Scruggs Volunteer Fire and Rescue honors longtime member

Slim Crawford died in 2019 at the age of 77.

“I’ve done everything I could to honor her and Slim,” Moore said of the decision to rename the training center. He said both Jane and Slim were a significant help to him when he moved to the area in 1997 from West Virginia.

The dedication of the training center in Jane Crawford’s name is fitting for the longtime firefighter. She has served as captain of the fire department for more than 30 years as well as an adjunct instructor for Virginia who, according to her best guess, has taught hundreds of firefighters in the training center now renamed for her.

At the age of 82, Crawford said she has no plans to give it up anytime soon. She admitted to being a bit slower recently, but expects a knee surgery next month will help her mobility.

“I love it,” Crawford said of firefighting. “I’m very proud to be a member.”

Crawford isn’t taking it easy when responding to calls. She currently serves as a safety officer looking after volunteers on the scenes of fires or other incidents such as vehicle crashes.