Search continues for missing 81-year-old Roanoke woman

An 81-year-old woman with dementia who has been missing since Friday was a familiar face who was often seen walking around her Raleigh Court neighborhood, according to the nonprofit Missing Pieces Network.

The advocacy group, which helps people who have missing loved ones, urged residents and business owners to check their properties and scan their security camera footage for any sign of Harriet G. Hodges.

Hodges, who usually walks with a cane, was last seen about 3:30 p.m. Friday leaving her home in the 2200 block of Windsor Avenue Southwest, according to authorities.

The search for her remained ongoing Monday. The Roanoke Police Department and Virginia State Police both put out alerts over the weekend seeking the public’s help in looking for her.

Hodges often walked near Woodrow Wilson Middle School as well as down Memorial Avenue and Grandin Road, according to the Missing Pieces Network.

The police described her as having gray/white hair and brown eyes, standing 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighing 125 pounds.

She was last seen wearing white pants and a purple jacket. Anyone with information about her location is asked to call 911 to report it.

