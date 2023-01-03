Search for two Smith Mountain Lake boaters now a 'recovery effort'

The search for two boaters missing since Monday afternoon continued early Tuesday morning at Smith Mountain Lake.

A 911 call was made shortly before 4 p.m. by an eyewitness who reported a bass boat capsizing with two men on board. The incident occurred near the Anthony Ford Public Boat Ramp in Penhook, according to Sgt. Tim Dooley with the Department of Wildlife Resources.

The two men could not be located by the Virginia Department of Wildlife Services and the Smith Mountain Lake Marine Volunteer Fire Department when they arrived on scene. The search continued until approximately 9 p.m. Monday evening and resumed at 8 a.m. Tuesday morning.

"It is a recovery at this point," Dooley said.

Dooley said DWR is still investigating the cause of the boat capsizing. They are also currently withholding the names of the two men reported to be on the boat.

Chief Todd Ohlerich of the Smith Mountain Lake Marine Volunteer Fire Department said divers with the department were called in to search Monday.

"We dove last night for a couple of hours, but it got too dark and cold," he said.