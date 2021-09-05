Search teams locate remains of Virginia woman in Glacier National Park

WEST GLACIER, Mont. — A 34-year-old Virginia woman reported missing in Glacier National Park was found deceased in a wilderness area, with her cause of death under investigation, according to an update Sunday night.

The body of Jennifer Coleman, who was reported missing Wednesday, was found in a steep and rocky area near the Continental Divide, said an update posted on social media by the AWARE Foundation, a Roanoke-based nonprofit that works to help families with missing loved ones.

"Jennifer Coleman, daughter of one of our own AWARE family, Hal and Sharon Coleman, has been located deceased," the organization posted on Facebook. "Details surrounding this tragedy are not available at this time. Please respect the family as they process their grief & loss. Please also respect us with the foundation as we comfort the Colemans."

Search teams were looking for Coleman, of Richmond, whose vehicle was found parked atop a mountain pass at Glacier National Park, officials said Friday.

Coleman was believed to have left on a solo hike in the Logan Pass area early this week.