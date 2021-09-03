Search teams seek missing Virginia woman in Glacier National Park

WEST GLACIER, Mont. (AP) — Search teams are looking for a missing 34-year-old Virginia woman whose vehicle was found parked atop a mountain pass at Glacier National Park, officials said Friday.

Jennifer Lee Coleman of Richmond was believed to have left on a solo hike in the Logan Pass area early this week.

She was last heard from via a Monday text message, then failed to pick up her dogs the next day from a boarding facility as scheduled, according to a missing person advisory posted by the AWARE Foundation, a Roanoke-based nonprofit that works to help families with missing loved ones.

Coleman grew up in Roanoke County and graduated from North Cross School, and her parents both serve on the board of the AWARE Foundation.

"Most of us are just in shock right now," said Kenny Jarels, the founder of AWARE, adding it's not often that one of their cases strikes so close to home.

"I know Jennifer well," he said, "and she's an amazing young woman."

Family and friends are praying as the search efforts continue. The AWARE Foundation is sharing information through its Facebook presence.