Search warrant details head-on crash in Riner

A Floyd woman died and her husband was injured in an April 10 head-on collision on Virginia 8 in Montgomery County, a search warrant said.

The search warrant, filed this week as part of an investigation into the wreck, named those involved and gave other details not included in officials' initial statement about the incident.

Susan Betsy Vaughn, 75, of Floyd, died in Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital after being hurt in the wreck and her husband, Posey Franklin Vaughn, also of Floyd, was injured and hospitalized, the search warrant said. Vaughn had a career as a nurse and had retired from LewisGale Hospital Montgomery, an online obituary notice said.

According to an April 10 news release from Montgomery County Emergency Services, the crash occurred around noon. The search warrant gave the location as 4945 Riner Road, which is south of the community center of Riner and just north of Virginia 8's intersection with Valley View Church Road.

The search warrant said that Todd Altizer was driving north in a red Ford F-350 pickup truck when he saw a black Nissan Pathfinder coming south in the northbound lane.