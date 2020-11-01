Search warrant outlines child sex accusations against Radford man

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The search warrant said that Hite was interviewed by police and admitted sending nude pictures of himself to the teen, receiving nude pictures of her, and reserving a motel room for them to have sex. Hite said he gave her a cell phone for her to use to communicate with him and paid for its service, the search warrant said.

The HeartCry Missionary Society, located in Fairlawn and supported by Christ Church, posted a statement on its website two days after Hite’s arrest. The statement did not name Hite but said “a deacon of our church, who was also an office administrator at HeartCry, was arrested for sexual misconduct with a minor,” then detailed how the misconduct was discovered.

According to the statement, the victim, now a young adult, told a church elder what had occurred years before. The elder “immediately directed the victim to speak with the authorities and accompanied the victim to the police station,” the statement said.

“He assured the victim that the elders, the church, and the entire staff at HeartCry would support, protect, and defend the victim,” the statement added.

The statement asked for prayers for the victim and her family, for the accused and his family, and for the church and its members and missionaries.