Search warrant: Seized computer of Roanoke Councilman Jeffrey was wiped

Roanoke City Councilman Robert Jeffrey’s government-issued tablet computer was seized by police during an ongoing embezzlement investigation and later found to have been subsequently wiped of data through a remote means, according to a search warrant.
Jeffrey was the iPad tablet’s only administrator and the only person able to wipe the hard drive, according to a search warrant affidavit filed this week in Roanoke Circuit Court.
Neither Jeffrey nor his attorney could be reached for comment Wednesday.
Police obtained a court order to compel Apple to release electronically stored data and files from Jeffrey’s email account, which is linked to the tablet and his cell phone. Such information is often stored in the Cloud, according to the warrant.
The data and files could relate to unauthorized transactions and expenditures of funds belonging to the Northwest Neighborhood Environmental Organization from May 2020 through April 2021, according to the warrant.
Jeffrey was charged last month with two felony counts for embezzling money, property or both from the NNEO, a Roanoke civic group.
Details of the tablet seizure and subsequent events were spelled out in a request for a search warrant by Det. J.S. Moore with Roanoke police. A judge approved approaching Apple for records Monday and Moore obtained unspecified records later the same day, according to the warrant.
Moore identified Jeffrey’s email address through NNEO personnel and documents obtained during the investigation, according to the warrant. In his role as a councilman – which took effect Jan. 1, according to the city – Jeffrey received an iPad. The iPad was seized during the embezzlement investigation on an unspecified date but, afterwards, “it was remotely wiped,” according to the warrant.
A city technology department worker told police Jeffrey was the machine’s “sole administrator” and “the sole person with the capacity to wipe it,” according to the warrant.
When a computer is wiped, “it basically means that the contents are made unreadable. You cannot access the content” and it is as if the files have been erased, said Sonal Jha, a graduate student and researcher in electrical and computer engineering at Virginia Tech. She is not involved in the case.
Mayor Sherman Lea said Wednesday that he hadn’t received any information about the matter. All council members have tablets and they’re useful for Zoom calls, email messaging and document review and can display a speech with a teleprompter-like scrolling, he said.
Guidance provided with the tablets suggests “it should be utilized for city business for the most part,” Lea said. But a user would have the ability to use the device for personal, work or other matters, the mayor said.