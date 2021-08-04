Search warrant: Seized computer of Roanoke Councilman Jeffrey was wiped

Moore identified Jeffrey’s email address through NNEO personnel and documents obtained during the investigation, according to the warrant. In his role as a councilman – which took effect Jan. 1, according to the city – Jeffrey received an iPad. The iPad was seized during the embezzlement investigation on an unspecified date but, afterwards, “it was remotely wiped,” according to the warrant.

A city technology department worker told police Jeffrey was the machine’s “sole administrator” and “the sole person with the capacity to wipe it,” according to the warrant.

When a computer is wiped, “it basically means that the contents are made unreadable. You cannot access the content” and it is as if the files have been erased, said Sonal Jha, a graduate student and researcher in electrical and computer engineering at Virginia Tech. She is not involved in the case.

Mayor Sherman Lea said Wednesday that he hadn’t received any information about the matter. All council members have tablets and they’re useful for Zoom calls, email messaging and document review and can display a speech with a teleprompter-like scrolling, he said.