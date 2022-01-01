Season's first brush of snow early Monday AM for Roanoke/NRV after more warm rain this weekend

Season whiplash will hit pretty hard by Monday morning, as prolonged springlike mild temperatures and weekend warm rains give way to chilly winds and perhaps even snowflakes flying through the air or having collected in some slushy patches on the grass.

Spring-in-winter is very much still with us this weekend, with temperatures possibly topping 70 degrees in Roanoke on this Saturday if the sun burns through for a while this afternoon. (The record New Year's Day high for Jan. 1 is 78 from 1952, so that likely won't be challenged.) Otherwise, the weekend will have periods of showers and possibly even a few thunderstorms, especially south of Roanoke, with temperatures mostly stuck in the 50s and 60s. States to the west are under the gun for another round of severe storms and tornadoes on this Saturday afternoon.

Nearer us, a localized stronger storm with a rogue wind gust can't be ruled out, and we could get 1/2 to 1 inch, locally more, of much needed rain.

But a strong cold front will plow through on Sunday, with winds turning to the west and northwest by evening, and temperatures dropping. Meanwhile, a low-pressure wave along the front will be moving northeast across the Southeast U.S. to near Cape Hatteras by Monday morning, as a wave of upper-level energy passes aloft passes just south of our region.

With a deeper, already placed cold air mass in place, this would be a pretty classic winter storm setup, and we would probably already have winter storm watches in effect. With cold air rushing in to replace weeks of warm air, it will be a much more marginal and iffy rain-changing-to-snow situation, but still one that could provide a couple or three hours of fairly robust wet snow before dawn on Monday morning.

Any accumulations will be streaky and variable due to elevation, prior warm ground and possibly some banding of the snow. Elevations above about 3,000 feet have the best chance of realizing 1-3 inches of snow with some locally heavier amounts. Elevations from about 1,200 to 3,000 feet -- most of the populated areas of the New River Valley, some of the higher areas rimming the Roanoke Valley -- have a decent chance of seeing some whiteness mostly on grassy areas and exposed objects.

Lower elevations like the floor of the Roanoke Valley and areas east of the Blue Ridge will have a hard time getting any snow to collect at all, given weeks of warm ground, barely getting to the freezing mark by Monday morning and the likely brevity of any significant snowfall. There may be some slush on car tops and in the grass if it snows long enough.

Be aware, though, that if a heavy band happens to set up over even a lower-elevation area for a couple of hours with 1-2-inch per hour snowfall rates, getting a bigger plop than currently expected fairly quickly is not out of the question.

Contrary to popular belief, there is no predetermined point at which snow simply "won't stick" or will "all melt on contact," but accumulation requires snowfall rates to exceed the rate of melt at the surface for a lengthy period of time. Our weather history is replete with cases of large snowfall accumulations after long warm periods or temperatures in the 60s and 70s the day prior to snowfall, and the High Plains region has seen large snow accumulation the day after 90s highs.

Whatever collects just about anywhere will be less and probably much less than what would have accumulated if we were going into this even with modestly cool temperatures, say if it had been in the 40s and lower 50s in the daytime like normal, let alone if we had a frozen ground. Streets are likely to remain clear in most areas, with maybe some slushy patches at higher elevations -- unless of course a heavy snow band is realized somewhere.

There are some model runs from time to time depicting heavier, longer-lasting snowfall, so it's worth at least keeping in the back of our minds.

Some light snow may linger into the daylight hours Monday before breaking into a breezy, chilly partly cloudy day that will struggle to make 40 in Roanoke and won't do so most places to the west.

Temperatures will gradually moderate toward 50s highs, 30s lows by midweek before another cold front brings the chill back by the weekend -- and there may be another snow flirtation, too, by Friday.

This is more what we expect for winter in Virginia, neither the constant warmth of late December nor the "getting cold and staying cold" that many winter fans are yearning for. Only time will tell if we return to warmth or more lasting cold arrives later in the season.

Contact Kevin Myatt at kevin.myatt@roanoke.com. Follow him on Twitter @kevinmyattwx.

