Season's first snowfall lands brief, soggy punch to Roanoke region

The first snowfall of the season knocked out power to thousands across the Roanoke Valley and throughout Western Virginia.

According to Appalachian Power, most outages occurred during heavy, wet snow that fell Monday morning after dawn until around midday.

"Workers are assessing damage, clearing safety hazards and repairing damage on outages affecting large numbers of customers, "according to the utility.

The highest number of outages hit Franklin County as of midday, according to Appalachian Power. Nearly 2,300 customers were without service north of Rocky Mount, and another 2,800 disruptions were reported in other parts of the county.

In Roanoke, emergency responders had fielded 34 reports of downed utility lines since midnight, according to Roanoke Fire-EMS.

A significant number of power outages — nearly 1,400 — cropped up in Southeast Roanoke, around Ninth Street, and in Southwest neighborhoods. Citywide, nearly 3,000 were without power during lunchtime.

Scattered outages persisted throughout the region into Monday evening.

A roof cave-in was also reported at the Roanoke Grocery Market building on Melrose Avenue Northwest just before noon. First responders said no one was hurt.

The state police were dispatched to 48 crashes and 41 broken down vehicles across the wider region by 10:30 a.m. when snow was still actively falling. No deaths were caused by the wrecks and few injuries were reported, officials said.

Troopers urged people to slow down and avoid driving at all unless necessary. "The drive is not worth the risk of a crash, getting stuck, injury to your/passenger, or the cost of a repair," read a mid-morning safety advisory.

"As evening sets in and temperatures drop into the teens, anything that's melted during the day will freeze overnight and cause extremely dangerous, icy road conditions," the advisory added.

Since Monday morning, State Police emergency communications centers across Virginia reported over 2,000 total calls for service.

In the Salem Division, which stretches from the Alleghany Highlands through Western Virginia to the North Carolina line, state police on Monday handled 116 disabled vehicles and 111 traffic crashes.

The New River Valley was seeing the fewest disruptions to its power grid by midday. Appalachian Power reported about 730 outages in Montgomery County and fewer than 400 in Giles County and Pulaski County.

Public schools throughout the region were closed, delayed or had teacher workdays.

Snowfall in and around the Roanoke and New River valleys ranged widely from 2 to 6 inches, the variance related both to elevation — higher areas generally getting more than lower ones -- and uneven distribution of heavier snow bands that parked over some areas longer, dumping more snow.

There were some reports of greater than 6 inches in southern Franklin County and in Bedford County.

With temperatures near the freezing mark, the snow was of a heavy, wet consistency, causing it to weigh heavier on trees, power lines and roofs than most snowfall than occurs.

The snow was caused by a vigorous upper-level low-pressure system, taking a track just south of our region. The energy of the upper-level low caused a surface low-pressure system to form along a cold front over Georgia and South Carolina.

As the surface low deepened, much colder air was pulled in from the west, north and higher in the atmosphere, causing rain to change to snow early Monday. Unusually intense atmospheric lift with the upper-level low caused snow to fall heavily for a few hours, and even triggered unusual flashes of lightning leading to "thundersnow," a rare phenomenon in our region.

Monday's snow followed a sweltering high of 75 degrees on New Year's Day and 65 on Sunday at Roanoke. Despite warmth absorbed by pavement and the ground from Roanoke's second warmest December on record that included a record high of 69 on Christmas, snow fell faster than it could melt in many areas, leading to slushy accumulations on some roadways.

With clearing skies and snow remaining on the ground, lows on Tuesday are expected to dip into the teens in many locations, leading to refreezing of slush and moisture on roadways and the development of black ice.

The remainder of the week will see seasonable temperatures with highs in the 40s and lower 50s, and lows in the 20s and 30s, until a new cold front arrives by Thursday and Friday, bringing colder temperatures for the weekend and, possibly, another chance of snow.