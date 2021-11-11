Second Amtrak train for Roanoke may be just a few months away

Amtrak plans to launch a second daily passenger train this spring on the route between Roanoke and points to the north and east such as Lynchburg, Charlottesville and Washington, D.C., a rail official said.

It could happen as early as March and as late as June, according to D.J. Stadtler, executive director of the Virginia Passenger Rail Authority.

Stadtler said Thursday that the actual start date, along with the travel schedule, will be announced as soon as possible. A partnership between Amtrak, Norfolk Southern and the state of Virginia was still completing the plan.

However, Stadtler was able to confirm what time the second train appears likely to operate.

Estimates were created to explore the possibility of the Amtrak train stopping in Bedford for a couple of minutes to unload and receive new passengers on its way from Lynchburg to Roanoke and when going the other direction. In those planning documents, the second train to Roanoke would arrive at 1:45 p.m. The second train departing Roanoke would leave at 4:32 p.m.

“Those times are close. We think those times make sense,” Stadler said.

No one can say for sure until a final agreement is signed.

