Second Amtrak train out of Roanoke to begin running in July

Ride Amtrak without getting up at dawn?

Yes, starting in July, a second Amtrak passenger train will begin to operate from Roanoke, departing at 4:35 p.m. bound for Washington, D.C., with an expected arrival time of 9:35 p.m.

The early train will continue to depart at 6:32 a.m. and reach Washington at about 11:30 a.m.

The service expansion will add another arrival to the timetable as well — 12:56 p.m. That train will leave D.C. shortly after 8 in the morning. The updates were released Monday by the Virginia Passenger Rail Authority.

Officials have been telling Roanoke it would get a second train for about two and a half years. Amtrak launched the service in 2017, bringing back rail passenger service for the first time since the 1970s.

Roanoke-area residents are big fans of Amtrak, data shows. Ridership recently exceeded levels set before the pandemic, with April trips totaling 19,605 compared to 18,984 trips in April 2019. Statewide Amtrak ridership has yet to recover.

Riders board and disembark on a platform on Norfolk Avenue downtown. Tickets for the second train are not yet on sale.

Meanwhile, the New River Valley will be added to Amtrak service by 2026.

A location for a passenger rail station - with an estimated cost of between $50 million and $60 million - is now narrowed to one of two sites, each of which are in proximity to the Uptown Christiansburg mall and the Huckleberry Trail, based on work performed by the rail authority.

The authority began a feasibility study this past fall to look at potential station locations in the New River Valley and then conducted a survey that ran from Dec. 22 to Jan. 31. The meeting briefly addressed the survey, with the hosts highlighting respondents’ general preference for the two Christiansburg mall sites.

More than $250 million in investment is expected to cover the return of passenger rail to the New River Valley and the addition of the second Amtrak train from Roanoke to Washington. The investment includes the acquisition of right of way and track from Norfolk Southern Railway for just under 29 miles of the Virginian Line from the Salem Crossovers to Merrimac in Montgomery County.

Discussions continue, too, to extend Amtrak service from the New River Valley to Bristol, which once had a passenger rail station at State Street, where the Virginia and Tennessee borders meet in that city.

