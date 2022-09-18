Second bus rider group keeps an eye on Valley Metro

A grassroots group has taken advocacy for the Roanoke region bus system Valley Metro to a different level, championing the bus service with a passionate and at times critical public voice.

The self-appointed Bus Riders of Roanoke Advocacy Group says it makes public urgent issues around the future of transit in the Roanoke Valley.

Valley Metro leaders say they are listening, but could be forgiven if they sense they are hearing an echo.

Valley Metro’s executive leadership has met for nearly three years with a rider panel called the Transit Passenger Advisory Committee. The Greater Roanoke Transit Co., operator of Valley Metro in the city, Salem and Vinton, created it in late 2019 after a decision to eliminate a board seat designated for a citizen.

Early this year, a member of TPAC co-founded the Bus Riders of Roanoke Advocacy Group, which goes by BRRAG, to amplify the rider voice.

Like the TPAC, BRAAG is concerned with routes, operating hours, funding and rider welfare, but BRRAG operates outside the governmental meetings where those issues normally get attention. The goal is a robust public conversation about transit’s ideal place in the region’s future.

Both groups appear focused on Valley Metro’s long term success, but work in different ways.

Although BRRAG launched in February, it’s not yet fully sunk in for some community leaders that two rider panels now scrutinize Roanoke’s bus service. BRRAG co-founder Laura Hartman addressed the Roanoke City Council during the public comment period Aug. 15 but, a few minutes in, Mayor Sherman Lea interrupted her.

“Excuse me, what group do you represent again?” Lea asked.

BRRAG comes online as Valley Metro enters an extraordinary period. Within the coming months, the 45-year-old bus system plans to open a large portion of the Third Street Station, a new bus station under construction at Salem Avenue and Third Street. It will roll out a nifty phone app that displays bus locations and arrival times. It plans to propose a new labor agreement to its drivers and operators, who are represented by a union. It will soon look to hire a van service to provide after-hours and Sunday rides, a service expansion that riders have requested for years.

Valley Metro, which was formed in 1975, serves about 1,000 regular riders, down from 1,500 before the pandemic, an official said.

The reason for the existence of two Valley Metro rider groups is, in part, Hartman herself. She is an original TPAC member and still serves on that body. But TPAC did not foster the kind of community conversation about transit in the Roanoke Valley that she said she wanted to occur; it doesn’t take any public positions and speaks primarily to the bus board, she said.

“It became clear to me that, for positive change to happen, the message about the importance of buses needed to reach the general public and city council and other decision makers. The structure of the TPAC is not designed to speak to the public in that way,” she said. “We would suggest things to Valley Metro and they would say, ‘That’s a very nice idea, but there’s no money to make that happen.’”

Hartman is an associate professor of environmental studies at Roanoke College and a once-a-week bus commuter. She described her engagement with BRRAG as an extension of her research work for the college and has brought three student research assistants into the project.

“I am interested in answering the question: what systems make it hard to be (environmentally) good and how can they be changed? I consider transportation to be an especially sticky problem. Transportation accounts for one third of our greenhouse gas emissions, but the majority of us can’t seem to truly get away from driving,” she said by email. “We can’t get out of our cars because we aren’t given genuine alternatives. That’s why the students and I are tackling the systems that keep us trapped. If the bus system were stronger and better, everyday people would have the capacity to use it rather than their cars. But the system we currently have is not sufficient to represent a viable alternative to driving.”

Hartman has predicted that buses, bikes and walking will someday replace vehicles as the chief form of transportation, curbing heavy carbon emissions from personal transportation.

Though similar in aim, the two groups differ in origin and style.

The incumbent rider panel serves at the pleasure of the bus system board, whose members typically do not regularly take the bus. It has never operated at full strength because Valley Metro has not recruited enough members to accept appointment, but holds regular, videoconferences every other month that are open to the public to watch. It last met in August, heard routine updates and discussed the on-board code of conduct for passengers and drivers.

BRRAG, in contrast, meets in person at a library monthly, with online participation permitted. It models itself after an independent bus riders union, which centers the voices of the poor and working-class transit riders and operates independently of transit agencies. That structure appears in the guilding principles of TRUST, which stands for Transit Riders of the United States Together, a national network of transit rider unions. TRUST has accepted BRRAG for network membership, Hartman said.

BRRAG, which carries no governmental authorization, says it welcomes everyone. It has chosen a public-facing mission, which could include public events. Its members hope to schedule a public screening of “Tango 73,” a 20-year-old film about the importance of bus lines to urban residents.

On Sept. 1, members discussed such issues as the lack of engagement by Roanoke County, which could see buses running up and down county roads if it helped pay system costs. BRRAG also concerns itself with a current, 25-driver shortage that has reduced operator ranks by a third. About a dozen advocates later marched in matching T-shirts in the Labor Day parade with union representatives for bus drivers and mechanics.

Members received a draft of a newspaper commentary piece that may be submitted to The Roanke Times for publication by a member of BRRAG. It declares Valley Metro is “in crisis.”

BRRAG also cheerleads.

“A great city deserves great transit” reads a message on its Facebook page.

Seeing the system from a user perspective, a member recently lamented that one of two bathrooms at the temporary bus station waiting room has for some time been out of order. Another concern: Why can’t riders tap a bank card to pay the fare, a payment system some stores accept?

Valley Metro is unaccustomed to direct criticism stated in a public forum. But neither of the two people in high positions of leadership expressed angst.

“I love it when citizens are excited about transit,” said Joe Cobb, chair of the bus board. “One of the things that I’ve been impressed with the advocacy group on is it’s just working to increase ridership, and we’ve got to look at that from a lot of different angles.

Kevin Price, Valley Metro’s general manager, said he supports the rider advocates and welcomes their ideas and constructive criticism to improve transit.

“On the face, it may look like there are more people to criticize us,” he said. “In the big picture, it’s going to be a better transit system.”