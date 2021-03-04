Second contender enters race for Roanoke sheriff

A second veteran deputy is jumping into the campaign for Roanoke sheriff, setting up a two-way primary race for the office that oversees jail operations and courthouse security for the city.
Master Deputy Antonio Hash, who has 13 years with the agency, launched a bid for the top job Thursday.
“I knew in my heart that now is the time,” he said, adding that he hoped to advance work on mental health support, anti-recidivism programs and community-building.
“The true key to making our goals successful is the act of ongoing participation with our community as a whole to support the vision of a better and safer community,” he said. “We do it better together.”
Hash, 41, is a Roanoke native who has worked as a corrections officer, court bailiff and accreditation team member during his career with the Roanoke Sheriff’s Office.
He’s currently a school resource officer. The ability to serve as a positive role model and help people create connections with law enforcement is part of what originally drew him to the job of a deputy, he said, and it’s also what’s kept him in it.
“It’s that passion for getting up and knowing that you can change people in your community’s lives,” Hash said.
“If people can see somebody they can identify with, it helps them not be afraid of those in law enforcement, because they can identify with them. Especially if it’s somebody from the same community where they were raised and where they live.”
Hash is vying for the Democratic nomination in the race and will be running against Lt. Lee Hill in a June 8 primary for the party’s backing.
Hill, 50, is a Roanoke native who retired in October after 25 years with the sheriff’s office. He worked in every division of the agency and last oversaw its jail services division.
In announcing his campaign in February, Hill spoke of the importance of mental health care for inmates, boosting retention of officers and approaching the job’s work with an emphasis on rehabilitation.
Roanoke has an open race for sheriff, as incumbent Sheriff Tim Allen retired in January. Chief Deputy David Bell is serving as an interim but doesn’t plan to seek the office.
The city sheriff is responsible for a staff of more than 200 and an inmate population that can run to about 600 people on an average day.
On Thursday, kicking off his campaign with an announcement at the Hotel Roanoke, Hash said he wanted to strengthen mental health supports for both inmates and staff, who are working in a stressful environment.
He said he was an advocate for enhanced crisis intervention team initiatives and trauma-informed training.
And he said he hoped to build a “clear and cooperative bridge” between the sheriff’s office and other groups that can aid inmates as they transition back into the community.
That included not only government agencies and social services, but community groups and citizens. Creating a network of advisory groups and neighborhood forums would be among his goals, Hash said.
The sheriff’s seat carries a four-year term and is currently paid about $136,965 per year. Other city offices that will be on the ballot this year include commonwealth’s attorney, commissioner of the revenue and treasurer.