Second contender enters race for Roanoke sheriff

A second veteran deputy is jumping into the campaign for Roanoke sheriff, setting up a two-way primary race for the office that oversees jail operations and courthouse security for the city.

Master Deputy Antonio Hash, who has 13 years with the agency, launched a bid for the top job Thursday.

“I knew in my heart that now is the time,” he said, adding that he hoped to advance work on mental health support, anti-recidivism programs and community-building.

“The true key to making our goals successful is the act of ongoing participation with our community as a whole to support the vision of a better and safer community,” he said. “We do it better together.”

Hash, 41, is a Roanoke native who has worked as a corrections officer, court bailiff and accreditation team member during his career with the Roanoke Sheriff’s Office.

He’s currently a school resource officer. The ability to serve as a positive role model and help people create connections with law enforcement is part of what originally drew him to the job of a deputy, he said, and it’s also what’s kept him in it.

“It’s that passion for getting up and knowing that you can change people in your community’s lives,” Hash said.