BLACKSBURG — A second hotel would be added to the Midtown site downtown, according to a new plan filed by the developer.

Midtown Redevelopment Partners LLC, the firm building out the old Blacksburg Middle School site, has submitted a conditional use permit request for both hotel use and additional height for a building that would go on a tract of land located in the commercial zoning district.

The developer plans a 155-room AC Hotels By Marriott that would go on approximately one acre at the front part of the Midtown property, at 501 S. Main St.

The by-right building height limit in the downtown commercial district is 60 feet, but the developer is proposing a maximum height of 75 feet.

The request isn’t the first time that Midtown has sought to exceed the by-right building height limit for its project.

Earlier this year, the developer successfully obtained town council approval for a conditional use permit allowing the maximum height of a planned Embassy Suites hotel to be raised to 73 feet. That hotel will be located on another portion of the site at 310 Midtown Way.

Conditional use permits for additional height were also approved for two other structures on the Midtown site, the town-owned parking garage and a planned mixed-use building. The measure for the garage was for additional height of up to 76 feet, while the one for the mixed-use building was for additional height of up to 70 feet.

The site for the AC Hotels brand was initially intended to be used for an office building, but the developer’s plans changed due to recent shifts in the demand for office space, said Blacksburg Town Attorney Larry Spencer.

“Unfortunately the office market is really soft now. There’s not a lot of demand for offices,” he said, pointing to the increase in people who are now working from home.

Given the permit request is for a lodging business, there is an expectation that it would not only lead to more lodging tax revenue, but also meals tax revenue due the proximity of dining establishments downtown, Spencer said.

A neighborhood meeting for the new request is scheduled for April 6. The event will start at 6 p.m. and take place at the Blacksburg Motor Company building at 400 S. Main St.