Second-in-command promoted to top job at Western Virginia Regional Jail

The deputy superintendent of the Western Virginia Regional Jail has been promoted to the top job after the retirement of his predecessor.

David Cox, 55, is a 27-year veteran of law enforcement who has served at the regional jail since it was in development in 2008.

He became second-in-command of the facility, and had been serving as interim superintendent since the retirement of Col. Bobby Russell in March.

On Friday, the regional jail authority announced it is appointing Cox to assume the role permanently. The promotion takes effect immediately. His rank will rise from lieutenant colonel to colonel.

“David is well known and well respected in law enforcement circles throughout southwest Virginia and, personally, I have had the pleasure of working with him on a number of levels,” Jay Taliaferro, chair of the jail authority and city manager of Salem, said in the announcement. “He has been a key figure at the jail since it opened and I cannot think of a better person to succeed Bobby Russell as superintendent, and continue the jail’s high level of professionalism.”