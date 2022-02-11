 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Second pedestrian dies after being struck at I-81 ramp

A second pedestrian involved in an accident early Wednesday off Interstate 81 in Botetourt County has died from injuries sustained in the accident, state police said.

David Lawrence Fridley, Jr., 47, of New Castle, died at the scene after being struck around 2 a.m. by an automobile at an I-81 southbound entrance ramp from U.S. 220 toward Troutville.

Benjamin Daniel Lee, 27, of Troutville, who was taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital, has also died, state police said Friday.

Investigators said the men were walking in the ramp's roadway when a 2014 Jeep Wrangler hit them. The Jeep's driver was not injured.

An investigation of the incident continues, state police added.

