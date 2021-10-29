 Skip to main content
Second person dies from Hepatitis A complications in Famous Anthony's outbreak
Second person dies from Hepatitis A complications in Famous Anthony's outbreak

The Famous Anthony's restaurant at 4913 Grandin Road S.W.

 The Roanoke Times

The Roanoke Valley's health district announced Friday that a second adult died from Hepatitis A complications in an outbreak linked to Famous Anthony’s restaurant.

The person was hospitalized with complications from the virus, which causes inflammation of the liver. Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts officials said it would not release further information about the individual due to privacy reasons.

Officials have identified 49 confirmed cases, including 31 hospitalizations. A small number of cases are still under investigation, but no new cases have been reported to the health district this week. The incubation period, which accounts for the time between exposure to the virus and the onset of symptoms, passed two weeks ago.

“We grieve the loss of this second individual, who was loved by friends and family,” health district director Cynthia Morrow said. “It is devastating that we have seen a high rate of severe disease with this outbreak.”

Roanoke County resident James Hamlin, 75, died from hepatitis A complications Oct. 8. He was the first confirmed death associated with the outbreak.

An employee who worked at three Famous Anthony’s locations — on Grandin Road, Crystal Spring Avenue and Williamson Road — was diagnosed with the virus.

Anyone who visited any of the three locations between Aug. 10 and Aug. 27 may have been exposed and should monitor for symptoms, but Morrow said anyone who was exposed likely would have experienced symptoms already.

Health department officials said vaccines protect against hepatitis A and are available. Anyone interested in a vaccine should speak with their primary care doctor or call the health department.

Alison Graham covers Roanoke County and Salem news. She’s originally from Indianapolis and a graduate of Indiana University.

