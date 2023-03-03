A section of the Blue Ridge Parkway near Roanoke that was wiped out by a landslide nearly three years ago will remain closed until mid-summer.

The National Park Service had hoped to have repairs done by this spring. But work on a failed culvert system, discovered after construction began last year, is taking longer than expected, parkway spokeswoman Leesa Brandon said..

Heavy rains in May 2020 triggered a landslide that took out a 150-foot-long section of the parkway on a steep slope near Dawnwood Road in Southwest Roanoke County.

A 15-mile section of the scenic highway on either side of the site, from U.S.460 in Clearbrook to the top of Bent Mountain, has been closed since shortly after the storm. Parkway traffic has been detoured through Roanoke and along U.S. 221.

Since work began last summer, the section of the parkway has also been off-limits to travel by foot or bicycle.

The $2.2 million construction project involves rebuilding the slope and installing metal cages that will hold gravel, on top of which new pavement will be laid.

Original plans had called for the parkway to reopen last October. The discovery that the culvert system needed to be replaced pushed that plan back to this spring, and now into mid-summer.