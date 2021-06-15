Secular Society donation to give thousands in Southwest Virginia clean slate with Ballad Health

The relief effort had been underway since January 2020 but faced federal regulatory hurdles, said Anthony Keck, Ballad’s chief population health officer. Before a recent change, organizations like RIP were not allowed to purchase medical debt directly from health care providers.

Some providers sell their overdue accounts on the secondary debt market. But Ballad does not, Keck said.

It took time to work through the legal and logistical hurdles to work directly with RIP, Keck said. But the hope is more debt will be forgiven because of the effort.

“We're very happy that RIP reached out to us, and we're excited for this part of the country becoming a national model for solving a little bit of what continues to be … the health care cost crisis,” Keck said.

According to U.S. Census data, about 19% of Americans struggled to pay medical bills in 2017. That figure is thought to have ballooned during the coronavirus pandemic and attendant job losses.

Many of the overdue account holders helped by RIP and The Secular Society qualified for full or partial bill forgiveness under Ballad’s existing charity care policies. But patients either did not know about the available help or did not apply for it, Keck said.