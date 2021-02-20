Seeking equity in vaccine distribution in the Roanoke region

Statum said that while demand for the vaccine is high right now, he thinks it could fall off unless people get better information.

“I think the minority community has reservations about taking the shots because of the Tuskegee experiment. That was a situation where the federal government gave black men syphilis, and that went on for 40 years,” he said. “So the distrust in the minority community, the Black community, is very high when it comes to federal government programs, particularly vaccinations.”

Churn said that’s one of the reasons he was so glad that the city and the health department were using the church.

“Having this in the community helps greatly. People need to know it is not an experiment. That’s the thing we need to put out,” Churn said.

Morrow has addressed some of the vaccine myths during her weekly news briefings and has questioned the motives of the purveyors of falsehoods.