Seeking solitude and social distancing, vacationers turn to campgrounds, lake rentals and RVs

Camping, hiking, biking and tubing — all of which are available at Explore Park — offer people an opportunity to get out of the houses they’ve been cooped up in for months but still keep their distance from strangers, he said.

Harrison said he’s only been in business at Explore Park for about two years, so he was expecting an uptick in traffic as more people learned about his offerings. But the number of people booking stays is far more than he anticipated, which he believes is because of the pandemic.

Visitor data indicates guests have come not just from all across the state, but all across the country. More than 20 states are represented in the data, which logs visitors from May 1 to July 30. Most are from along the East Coast, but there have been visitors from as far away as Arizona and Texas.

Some out-of-towners have ties to the area, or have come to see family and friends but feel more comfortable staying in a cabin than a hotel, Harrison said. He’s also seen a number of first-timers for whom a cabin or yurt offers a nice middle ground between a tent and a hotel.

“I’m sure they thought, ‘Well, instead of going to some place where we’re going to be around a whole bunch of people, let’s go as a family, do some outdoor stuff and maybe be safer,’ so they come stay with us,” Harrison said.