Sen. David Suetterlein wants statue of Booker T. Washington, born into slavery in Hardy, in Virginia State Capitol

RICHMOND — With all of the discussion about which statues should come down and go up around the commonwealth, Sen. David Suetterlein, R-Roanoke County, wants a statue of Booker T. Washington to go up in the Virginia State Capitol.

Suetterlein is asking the General Assembly to set up a commemorative commission to work toward putting a statue of Washington, one of the most influential Black leaders of his time, in the Old Senate Chamber in the Capitol.

“I really believe that Booker T. Washington needs to be honored at Capitol Square,” Suetterlein told the Senate Rules Committee on Friday. “He’s a great American and a great Virginian, and Virginia doesn’t get as much credit as we should for this great Virginian that did so much for this country.”

The Booker T. Washington National Monument in Franklin County preserves the tobacco farm where he was born into slavery in 1856.

After emancipation, when he was 9 years old, Washington moved to West Virginia. He returned to Virginia to study at Hampton Normal and Agricultural Institute, now Hampton University.

In the early 1880s, he became the first head of Tuskegee Normal and Industrial School in Alabama.