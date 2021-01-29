Sen. David Suetterlein wants statue of Booker T. Washington, born into slavery in Hardy, in Virginia State Capitol

RICHMOND — With all of the discussion about which statues should come down and go up around the commonwealth, Sen. David Suetterlein, R-Roanoke County, wants a statue of Booker T. Washington to go up in the Virginia State Capitol.
Suetterlein is asking the General Assembly to set up a commemorative commission to work toward putting a statue of Washington, one of the most influential Black leaders of his time, in the Old Senate Chamber in the Capitol.
“I really believe that Booker T. Washington needs to be honored at Capitol Square,” Suetterlein told the Senate Rules Committee on Friday. “He’s a great American and a great Virginian, and Virginia doesn’t get as much credit as we should for this great Virginian that did so much for this country.”
The Booker T. Washington National Monument in Franklin County preserves the tobacco farm where he was born into slavery in 1856.
After emancipation, when he was 9 years old, Washington moved to West Virginia. He returned to Virginia to study at Hampton Normal and Agricultural Institute, now Hampton University.
In the early 1880s, he became the first head of Tuskegee Normal and Industrial School in Alabama.
Suetterlein brought a proposal last year to the General Assembly to put a statue of Washington on the grounds outside of the Capitol, but it failed to make it through the legislative process.
Who should be honored at the Virginia Capitol has been a topic of discussion over the past year.
A bill from Del. Jay Jones, D-Norfolk, that passed the House this week directs the Department of General Services to remove the statue of former governor and U.S. Sen. Harry F. Byrd from Capitol Square and store it until the General Assembly decides how to dispose of it.
Byrd is considered the architect of Massive Resistance, a set of policies that aggressively pushed back against racial integration of public schools following the U.S. Supreme Court ruling in Brown v. Board of Education.
Last summer, House Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn, D-Fairfax, ordered the removal from the Old House Chamber of the statute of the Robert E. Lee and busts of others who fought for or governed the Confederacy.
Virginia is also in the middle of a plan to erect a statute of teenage civil rights pioneer Barbara Johns at the U.S. Capitol, replacing the recently removed statue of Lee, which was one of two statues representing Virginia.
Johns was 16 years old in 1951 when she led a student walkout at Farmville’s Moton High School to protest the students’ substandard segregated school facilities. A lawsuit in that case merged into Brown v. Board of Education, the landmark U.S. Supreme Court ruling that government-segregated public schools was unconstitutional.
Legislators are advancing a resolution through the General Assembly to endorse the Johns statue.
Renewable energy in Southwest Virginia
The House unanimously passed a proposal this week to set up a fund to provide grants to renewable energy companies to clean up previously developed but contaminated land and place renewable energy sources there.
Del. Terry Kilgore, R-Scott, who sponsored the bill, said there are more than 71,000 acres of land affected by coal mining and brownfields in Southwest Virginia that could be redeveloped. Kilgore said it’s more expensive to redevelop these disturbed lands, so a financial incentive could help make that happen.
The bill heads to the Senate for its consideration.
The state is not contributing any money into the fund. Kilgore said he is seeking federal funds.
The proposal attracted support from environmental groups. Chelsea Barnes, new economy program manager for Appalachian Voices, said the program would help attract renewable energy to a region that has been reliant on fossil fuels and improve the economy.
“We want disadvantaged communities with coal mine properties to benefit in the shift to renewable energy,” said Narissa Turner, policy manager at Virginia Conservation Network.
Birth control measures passes Senate
The Senate voted unanimously to cover a 12-month supply of birth control pills for those covered by Medicaid.
Conservatives, including Suetterlein and Sen. Steve Newman, R-Lynchburg, both spoke on the floor in their support for the legislation, saying that the measure would help curb abortions.
Sen. Siobhan Dunnavant, R-Henrico, an obstetrician-gynecologist, said when women are given a 12-month supply of oral contraceptives, they are less likely to have an unintended pregnancy than if they need to get refills every few months.
The bill from Sen. Jennifer Boysko, D-Fairfax, heads to the House for its consideration.