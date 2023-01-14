Sen. Tim Kaine to Roanoke SCLC at Martin Luther King Jr. event: Focus on what you are doing for others

Things came full circle Saturday at the Roanoke chapter of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference’s 26th annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. holiday luncheon.

The luncheon’s keynote speaker, the Rev. William A. Keen, president of the Danville SCLC chapter, described what he called “racial hypnosis” the state of being inured to racism.

“We are under a trance. We are racially hypnotized all over America, going along with racism everywhere, and then we act like we don’t really know what it is,” Keen said.

Keen referenced the 2017 Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, President Donald Trump’s January 2018 comments calling Haiti and other African nations ‘s—-hole countries’ and a photo from former Virginia governor Ralph Northam’s medical school yearbook that surfaced in February 2019 of two people, one in blackface and another in a Ku Klux Klan hood, relating each event to the concept of “racial hypnosis.”

As Keen’s speech came to an end, he called for an awakening.

“The voice of racism has hypnotized the world ... it’s hypnotizing us right now,” Keen said. “The question is: Will you snap out of it?”

Later, U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine recounted the story of his first eureka moment when, at the age of 10, he learned of King’s assassination. His parents were out of town and he and his siblings were being watched by a neighbor.

“We loved her,” Kaine said. “She treated us like we were her own grand kids. We were watching TV one night and there was a news bulletin that came on and said Dr. King had been shot and killed in Memphis. And this woman — that was to us like our own grandmother, who we loved so much — said, ‘Serves that blank right.’ ... When you’re a kid, if someone treats you nice, they’re a good person. ... This was a person who treated us in a loving and wonderful way. How could a person like that rejoice at the death of someone?”

Kaine compared that confusion, and the events that defined his childhood years — the civil rights movement; the Vietnam War; the assassinations of King, President John F. Kennedy and his brother, Bobby Kennedy; President Richard Nixon’s resignation — to the present moment.

“We’re living in a confusing time — impeachment trials, attack on the capital, pandemic killed 1 million plus people — the only time that compares to that was when I was kid. ... Dr. King would try to make sense of it: We may have come over on different ships, we’re in the same boat now. ... When I find that I’m confused and I don’t really know how to make sense of the reality that we’re living in ... Dr. King kind of had a statement for that, too. ... If the other [questions in life] are too hard to answer, then set them aside and just focus on the most important one: What are you doing for others?”

Some of Roanoke’s community members received recognition Saturday for their commitment to answering that question. Roanoke Deputy Police Chief Chester Smith, Roanoke Sheriff Antonio Hash and domestic violence advocate Kiesha Preston received the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drum Major for Justice award. Community service awards went to Roanoke City Council member and Vice Mayor Joe Cobb, Director of Roanoke City Libraries Sheila Umberger and artist Polly Branch. Finally, Roanoke City Public Schools Superintendent Verletta White received the Dr. Perneller Chubb-Wilson award from its namesake, to whom the luncheon was dedicated.