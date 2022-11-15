Senate committee interviews Ballou for federal judgeship in Western Virginia

Robert Ballou’s path to a federal judgeship hit no bumps Tuesday during a hearing of the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee.

Ballou, currently a magistrate judge based in Roanoke, was not sharply questioned — unlike two other nominees for different positions — in his bid to become a U.S. District Court judge for the Western District of Virginia.

The committee is expected to vote in early December, and full Senate confirmation could come by the end of the year.

“He was great,” said Carl Tobias, a law professor at the University of Richmond who watched the webcast hearing. “There is no way he’s not going to be confirmed. It’s obviously a done deal as far as I can tell.”

Ballou, a magistrate judge since 2011 and before that a civil attorney specializing in insurance defense work, was nominated in July by President Joe Biden. In testimony Tuesday, he said he was influenced by his father, the late Ernest Ballou, who presided as a judge for 18 years in Roanoke’s state court and was widely respected.

“I have embraced those principles as a magistrate judge and they will remain my guidepost if I am approved to be district judge,” Ballou told the committee, calling his nomination “indeed my highest honor.”

Of the six nominees interviewed Tuesday, Republican senators voiced objections to two, raising questions about their decisions to release on bond criminal defendants who were later charged with violent offenses.

“It was not surprising that [Ballou] wasn’t getting any serious questions, because although he has heard hundreds of cases, I don’t think any of his decisions have been controversial,” Tobias said. “He’s the complete package of what you want, and he doesn’t rankle any members on the GOP side.”

This is Ballou’s second shot at becoming a judge. He was recommended for a presidential nomination by Virginia’s two senators after a vetting process by bar groups, but in 2019 then-President Donald Trump backed U.S. Attorney Thomas Cullen, who was confirmed the following year.

If appointed to become one of four full-time judges for the Western District, Ballou will replace James Jones, who assumed senior status in August. The Western District stretches from the Lynchburg area to the state’s western tip and all the way north to Winchester.

During Tuesday’s hearing, several Republican senators grilled DeAndrea Gist Benjamin, a South Carolina judge nominated for a vacant seat on the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, which hears cases from Virginia and four other states.

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, questioned Benjamin’s decision to grant bail to a murder defendant who was later accused of using a young child as a human shield during a shootout with sheriff’s deputies in 2020.

Benjamin responded that she had initially denied release for the man, but decided to set a high bond about 18 months later after prosecutors were accused of violating speedy trial rules and not providing material to the defense through the discovery process.

Cruz and several other senators pressed on with their criticisms of Benjamin and a nominee for the federal bench in Washington D.C. who was involved in a similar case.

As crime rates surge, the Biden administration and Democratic lawmakers seem intent on releasing violent offenders, according to the Texas Republican. “We keep following this pattern over and over again,” Cruz said.