Senate panel backs parole board transparency bill

The monthly report the parole board publishes lists the name of inmates, and other information like the day a decision was made, age, sex, race, and the reason someone wasn’t granted parole. Obenshain’s bill would require that report to also include the charges the person was convicted of, the amount of time the person has served, the jurisdiction where the offenses were committed and the reason why parole was granted.

The Democratic-controlled Senate Rehabilitation and Social Services Committee advanced the bill Monday on a bipartisan vote to the Senate floor for a full vote.

The sisters of Jeanette McClelland urged the committee to support the bill. McClelland died after being stabbed two dozen times by Montie Rissell. Rissell confessed in 1977 to murdering five women, including McClelland, in Northern Virginia. Rissell has been up for parole since the mid-1990s, but the board has denied him every time.

“The reason I have been able to live my life as fully as I have is because a serial killer that raped and murdered my sister and four other women is behind bars," Sarah McClelland said. "How would I be able to feel safe in my community knowing that this monster who has never expressed remorse was free to roam the streets to kill again?”