Senate panel supports bill to clarify the public disclosure of outbreaks in nursing homes, schools

RICHMOND — The Virginia Senate is advancing a bill making it clear that information about COVID-19 outbreaks be published for public view.

Nursing homes and assisted living centers have been hit particularly hard by the virus, with nearly half of the commonwealth’s 2,410 deaths attributed to the virus happening to residents in those facilities. At the onset of the pandemic, Gov. Ralph Northam and his advisers refused to identify the names of those facilities, citing the state code. As the virus spread and public criticism grew, the administration reversed its decision and identified facilities with outbreaks.

Many Democratic and Republican lawmakers disagreed with the Northam administration’s interpretation of the code. Nevertheless, legislators wanted to clarify the code to ensure that information about outbreaks would be provided to the public.

According to Senate Bill 5081 from Sen. George Barker, D-Fairfax, medical care facilities, residential or day programs, facilities operated by the commonwealth, schools and summer camps would have to report an outbreak of a communicable disease. The health department would publish that information for public review as long as it would not violate someone's medical privacy.