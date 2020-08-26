Senate passes bill eliminating mandatory minimum sentence for assaulting police

“This language in the Senate amended version puts the burden on the defendant to advocate for the not guilty reduced finding, and there’s no guarantee or requirement that a judge take such action even if it is clear that the person was developmentally disabled and there was no bodily harm,” Gastañaga said.

Crime records transparency

It’s hard for Virginians to access criminal case records because it’s mostly at the discretion of law enforcement whether it would like to release them.

A bill from Del. Chris Hurst, D-Montgomery, to require certain criminal case files be released to the public is advancing through the House.

The bill, HB 5090, would still give discretion to police to withhold information about ongoing investigations. But if three years passed since the prosecution made a decision about the case or a decision was made to no longer act on the case, that investigative file will be open to the public.