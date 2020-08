Senate passes bill eliminating mandatory minimum sentence for assaulting police

“It’s creating a perception among law enforcement that we’re backing up and diminishing consequences,” Norment said.

The Democratic senators defended the proposal for trying to encourage more appropriate use of felony charges.

“We can’t just be handing these things out like candy,” Sen. Dave Marsden, D-Fairfax, said.

Surovell’s proposal underwent changes, which criminal justice advocates say weakened it. Initially, it changed the statute to say that the felony assault charge would only apply if the officer had “visible bodily injury.”

He changed the legislation so that the felony charge could still be used if there was no injury. He added that if the officer isn’t injured or the person assaulted the officer because of a diminished physical or mental capacity or a developmental disorder, the prosecutor has the option of charging the person with a Class 1 misdemeanor. It many cases, the charge ultimately gets reduced.