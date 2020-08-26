Senate passes bill eliminating mandatory minimum sentence for assaulting police

RICHMOND — The Virginia Senate passed a bill that would eliminate the mandatory minimum sentence of six months in jail for people convicted of assaulting a law enforcement officer.
The bill from Sen. Scott Surovell, D-Fairfax, passed on a party-line vote in the Democratic-controlled Senate after a lengthy debate, with Democrats arguing that police are improperly using the statute when officers aren’t injured and Republicans saying that it’s not the time to pass such a proposal when morale is down among police officers.
“This law was a problem as soon as it went into the books,” Surovell said.
Currently, if someone assaults — which can a slap on the wrist, an aggressive shove, or punch to the head — a police officer or other first responder, that person can be convicted of a Class 6 felony and face six months in jail. There are also more serious charges, like malicious wounding or attempted murder, for people who commit a more serious attack on an officer.
What defense attorneys and public defenders have encountered is police officers charging people even in minor situations, such as throwing a piece of food at the officer. Criminal justice reform and mental health advocates also say that these charges are filed against people having a mental health crisis, or individuals with developmental disabilities.
According to the Virginia State Police’s annual report on crime in the commonwealth, most reported assaults on law enforcement involved “personal weapons” — defined as hands, fists, feet, arms and teeth — and officers aren’t injured. Officers didn’t report an injury in 1,327 of the total 1,939 reported assaults.
The fate of Senate Bill 5032 is uncertain as it heads to the Democratic-controlled House of Delegates for consideration. House Democrats did not introduce a similar bill.
As soon as Surovell mentioned he wanted to amend the law, he faced backlash from law enforcement groups and their supporters.
“All of these bills put forth may not be defunding police, but they are damn sure demoralizing every single law enforcement officer in the commonwealth of Virginia,” Sen. Mark Peake, R-Lynchburg, said.
“It seems to me we’re kowtowing to the rioters,” Sen. Bill Stanley, R-Franklin, said.
Senate Minority Leader Tommy Norment, R-James City, said the proposal should be taken up during the regular legislative session beginning in January. He said his criticism of the bill had less to do with the substance of it but rather the timing when there is “chaos out there that is being generated by the mob in Virginia.”
“It’s creating a perception among law enforcement that we’re backing up and diminishing consequences,” Norment said.
The Democratic senators defended the proposal for trying to encourage more appropriate use of felony charges.
“We can’t just be handing these things out like candy,” Sen. Dave Marsden, D-Fairfax, said.
Surovell’s proposal underwent changes, which criminal justice advocates say weakened it. Initially, it changed the statute to say that the felony assault charge would only apply if the officer had “visible bodily injury.”
He changed the legislation so that the felony charge could still be used if there was no injury. He added that if the officer isn’t injured or the person assaulted the officer because of a diminished physical or mental capacity or a developmental disorder, the prosecutor has the option of charging the person with a Class 1 misdemeanor. It many cases, the charge ultimately gets reduced.
Claire Guthrie Gastañaga, executive director of the Virginia ACLU, has been encouraging the legislature for years to make it a misdemeanor when the officer isn’t physically hurt. She said the way the Senate bill is now written “doesn’t allay our concerns about the use and misuse of this statute, especially in circumstances where there is no bodily injury.”
“This language in the Senate amended version puts the burden on the defendant to advocate for the not guilty reduced finding, and there’s no guarantee or requirement that a judge take such action even if it is clear that the person was developmentally disabled and there was no bodily harm,” Gastañaga said.
Crime records transparency
It’s hard for Virginians to access criminal case records because it’s mostly at the discretion of law enforcement whether it would like to release them.
A bill from Del. Chris Hurst, D-Montgomery, to require certain criminal case files be released to the public is advancing through the House.
The bill, HB 5090, would still give discretion to police to withhold information about ongoing investigations. But if three years passed since the prosecution made a decision about the case or a decision was made to no longer act on the case, that investigative file will be open to the public.
“The reason we need to be able to have these records disclosed to the public and families of interested parties is because often times there are people who aren’t able to get any answers, much less justice for the crime committed against a loved one,” Hurst said.
The bill doesn’t explicitly list video and audio files. Del. Sam Rasoul, D-Roanoke, has a separate bill, HB 5091, that would require that law enforcement to make audio and video available to the public of incidents when police discharge firearms or use stun guns or chemical irritants on someone and it results in death or serious injury. Police would have to post the video on its websites within 15 days unless it would jeopardize the investigation. Police could also obscure parts of it for safety reasons.
“Having public access to that information in a timely manner makes sense,” Rasoul said.
Community members have been pushing for years for the Roanoke County Police Department to release the full, unedited video footage of police shooting and killing 18-year-old Kionte Spencer in 2016. Chief Howard Hall has rejected requests to release it.
The House hasn’t scheduled Rasoul’s bill for a hearing yet.
