Police have issued a senior alert for an 80-year-old man with a cognitive impairment who has been reported missing in Roanoke.

James Herman Smith is a gray-haired Black man who stands 5-foot-8 and weighs 215 pounds. He was last seen at 1:45 a.m. Monday on Orange Avenue in the city, possibly wearing a white short sleeve T-shirt and blue jeans with no belt. He was barefoot when last seen and has facial hair.