Senior alert issued for missing Roanoke County man

A senior alert has been issued for a missing elderly Roanoke County man, Virginia State Police said Sunday morning.

Curtis Harvey Howell was last seen Saturday night around 6 p.m. on Goodwin Avenue in Salem.

State police said Howell, 78, has a "cognitive impairment." He is five-foot, four inches tall, weights 130 pounds with green eyes and gray hair. When last seen he was wearing a blue jacket with a red collar, dark jean pants and brown slip-on shoes.

He is presumed to be traveling on foot.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Roanoke County police at 540-562-3265

Curtis Harvey Howell

