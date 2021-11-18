 Skip to main content
Separate Franklin County single-vehicle wrecks claim two lives
Virginia State Police are investigating separate fatal single-vehicle accidents in Franklin County that occurred within hours of each other Wednesday night and early Thursday morning.

The first crash involved a 2002 Ford Taurus that ran off Sontag Road one mile west of Mount Carmel Road at 7:27 p.m. Wednesday, crossed to the two-lane road's opposite side and struck several trees.

The driver, Devin Xzavier Brandon, 19, of Rocky Mount, died at the scene, state police said. He was not wearing a seat belt.

In the second fatal accident, state police said a 2003 GMC Sonoma was northbound on dual-lane U.S. 220 when the pickup ran off the road at 12:35 a.m. Thursday and struck a guardrail about one-tenth mile north of Doe Run Road, near the U.S. 220 Business interchange.

Cleo Ray Sloan, 71, of Rocky Mount, died at the scene, state police said. He was driving and wearing a seat belt.

