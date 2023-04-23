Two fires in Salem Saturday caused heavy damage to a local business and a mobile home.

First and EMS responded to a commercial structure fire at 2011 Apperson Drive at approximately 4:05 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

The first units arrived at Virginia Industrial Cleaners & Equipment within five minutes of receiving the 911 call and found heavy smoke in the V.I.C.E. showroom area, according to a Salem news release.

It took firefighters 35 minutes to contain and extinguish the fire that was discovered in the office area.

The building sustained heavy fire, smoke, and water damage and a portion of Apperson Drive near the business was closed until firefighters cleared the scene.

A cause of the fire has not been determined, and there are currently no damage estimates, according to the release.

Salem Fire and EMS also responded to a residential structure fire on McDivitt Road in the Salem Village Trailer Park Saturday at approximately 5:59 a.m.

Two people were inside the residence at the time of the incident, but both occupants exited safely, and no one was injured, according to a separate news release.

The first units arrived within five minutes of receiving the 911 call and found fire along the exterior wall of the mobile home.

It took firefighters 25 minutes to contain and extinguish the fire and the mobile home sustained an estimated $10,000 in damages. The Salem Fire Marshal’s Office is still investigating the cause, the release stated.