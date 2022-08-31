 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Septic tanker crashes, spills contents on steep Bent Mountain Road hillside

septic tanker wreck083022 bent mt.

A septic tanker trunk plunged down a steep slope after it crashed through a guardrail on Bent Mountain Road Tuesday afternoon.

 Robert Freis

A tanker truck spilled thousands of gallons of septic fluid after it crashed through a guardrail along Bent Mountain Road on Tuesday afternoon.

Two people were inside the vehicle, which overturned and came to rest on a steep hillside along the winding road in the 8500 block of Bent Mountain Road. One was critically injured, according to Roanoke County emergency services.

The crash occurred around 3:20 p.m. along northbound U.S. 221 and forced the highway's two lanes to be closed temporarily between Moonlight Lane and Strawberry Lane. The southbound lane was reopened later that afternoon, while the road was reported fully open by around 9:30 p.m.

An estimated 5,500 gallons of pumped sewage escaped the wrecked tanker, the county said. The Virginia Department of Emergency Management was summoned to clean up the spill, according to county emergency services.

