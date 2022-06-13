Settlement reached in lawsuit against Roanoke police officers

A settlement has been reached in a lawsuit claiming that Roanoke police used a search warrant to ransack a lawyer’s home, allegedly in retaliation for her successful representation of her stepson on a murder charge three days earlier.

Roanoke paid $13,500 to resolve the matter, City Attorney Timothy Spencer said.

In a federal lawsuit filed last year, Cathy Reynolds asserted that “outrage in the Roanoke law enforcement community” following a jury’s acquittal was the reason police showed up at her Melrose Avenue home on Sept. 29, 2019.

Reynolds, who is Black, also claimed that racial discrimination was a factor. U.S. District Judge Elizabeth Dillon dismissed that count in March, but allowed the case to proceed on a separate allegation that the search was “unreasonably destructive.”

Police have said they obtained a warrant to search Reynolds’ home after receiving information that a suspect, wanted in connection with a killing unrelated to the one her stepson was charged with, had been seen inside the house.

Members of a SWAT team parked an armored vehicle in the driveway and used an entry tool to smash open an unlocked door, even after Reynolds gave them permission to go inside, the lawsuit alleged.

Over the next few hours, they opened and searched drawers, detached appliances, flipped mattresses, ripped clothes out of closets, stripped cushions from furniture and dumped the contents of soda cans on the floor, Dillon wrote in her March opinion.

“There can be no question that even a small man cannot hide in a soda can,” the judge wrote. “It is obvious that a person consenting to the search of her home for a wanted adult clearly does not contemplate the extensive and intrusive search allegedly executed by the defendant officers.”

Although police came away from the search empty-handed, they later found the 17-year-old suspect at a different location. He has since been convicted of murder.

The search happened three days after a jury in Roanoke Circuit Court acquitted Darreonta Reynolds of murder, finding that he acted in self-defense in shooting another man in a scuffle at a convenience store.

Cathy Reynolds, who represented her stepson along with two white attorneys, based her racial discrimination complaint largely on the fact that police did not search the homes of her co-counsel.

But Dillon found that Reynolds had failed to show disparate treatment because she was not “similarly situated” with the other attorneys, who were not related to Darreonta Reynolds and did not have their homes named in a search warrant that was based on an informant’s tip.

Dillon also dismissed a third claim, in which the lawsuit accused police of violating Reynolds’ First Amendment right of free speech by retaliating against her for what she said in court while defending her stepson.

A December trial had been scheduled for the remaining allegations made in the lawsuit, which named Sgt. Joel Camp, Detective John Haley and five unknown members of the Roanoke Police Department.

In an order entered Monday in U.S. District Court in Roanoke, both parties stated that “all matters in controversy” have been settled. The case was dismissed with the understanding that each side would pay its own costs and attorney fees, but the order did not mention the settlement amount.

Later in the day, the city issued a news release that said the amount was $13,500.

“The City of Roanoke believes that our officers acted appropriately and within the bounds of the law, and that the settlement in this case is in the best interest of the city and its residents,” the news release stated.

The settlement covers the cost of the door and siding to Reynolds’ home. “While the city of Roanoke disagrees with the remaining claims,” the written statement continues, “the city admits that Ms. Reynolds’ door was damaged.”

The lawsuit had asked that compensatory and punitive damages be awarded to Reynolds for the harm caused to her home and her emotional suffering, in an amount to be determined by a jury.

Efforts to reach Joshua Erlich, an Arlington attorney who represented Reynolds, were unsuccessful Monday.

