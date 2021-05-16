Seven passengers injured in single-car crash near Forest, officials say

Crews in Forest responded early Sunday to a wreck involving a car carrying eight occupants, six of whom were ejected from the vehicle, officials said, but little additional information has been released.

According to Virginia State Police the wreck occurred shortly after 3 a.m. on Ivy Lake Drive. A news release said the car overturned and seven people were injured, but state police did not immediately identify any of the victims, or say what might have caused the crash.

The Forest Fire Department posted a notice about the single-vehicle crash on its Facebook page, calling it a "mass casualty incident" that required one patient to be airlifted to a hospital.

Photographs posted by the department showed that the vehicle involved was a four-door car that had sustained significant damage.

No additional details were provided and the department did not respond to an email sent Sunday. Its Facebook notice said crews from Boonsboro, Campbell County, and Lynchburg were among those groups that assisted.​

Contact Neil Harvey at neil.harvey@roanoke.com or 981-3376. On Twitter @newsharvey.

