Several thousand remain without power Saturday evening in Southwest Virginia after gusty winds

Appalachian Power continued to report more than 20,000 customers without power in its Virginia service region on Saturday evening, 24 hours after gusty winds in and near thunderstorms struck the region late Friday.

As of 6:30 p.m. Saturday, there were more than 1,200 customers without power in Pulaski County, but only a few hundred in Montgomery, Floyd, Franklin and Roanoke counties that numbered over 1,000 customers without power as recently as Saturday morning.

Amherst County, north of Lynchburg, had the most still without power early Saturday evening with more than 4,300.

The total number of customers without power in Appalachian Power's Virginia area, mostly Southwest, Southside and Central Virginia, had been about 61,000 at mid-evening Friday.

The gusty winds occurred as thunderstorms developed ahead of a strong cold front that brought an end to a week of hot temperatures, with much cooler and less humid conditions having set in for the weekend. Some locations in rural areas west and north of Roanoke may drop into the 40s by Sunday morning.

The Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport experienced a top gust of 51 mph, not considered "severe" level, which starts at 58 mph, but still capable of damaging some fully leafed trees including blowing limbs across power lines. Some wind gusts around the region likely reached near 60 mph. Winds became gusty for a short time even in many locations that did not experience strong thunderstorms, due to the outflow from those storms.

Friday's storm system brought at least a few social media comparisons to the June 29, 2012, derecho, coming up on its 10th anniversary in 10 days, albeit a much lesser version of that epic widespread high wind event.