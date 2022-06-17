Several thousand remain without power Saturday morning in Southwest Virginia after gusty winds

Appalachian Power continued to report more than 38,000 customers without power in its Virginia service region on Saturday morning after gusty winds in and near thunderstorms on Friday evening.

As of 6:30 a.m.., there were more than 2,000 customers without power in Pulaski and Carroll counties, more than 1,500 in Montgomery County and more than 1,000 in Roanoke County and Floyd and Franklin counties, with scatterings of a few hundred outages here and there elsewhere across the Roanoke and New River valleys.

The total number of customers without power in Appalachian Power's Virginia area, mostly Southwest, Southside and Central Virginia, had been about 61,000 at mid-evening Friday.

The gusty winds occurred as thunderstorms developed ahead of a strong cold front that was bringing an end to a week of hot temperatures, with much cooler and less humid conditions setting in for the weekend. Some locations in rural areas west and north of Roanoke may drop into the 40s by Sunday morning.

The Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport experienced a top gust of 51 mph, not considered "severe" which starts at 58 mph, but still capable of damaging some fully leafed trees including blowing limbs across power lines. Some wind gusts around the region likely reached near 60 mph. Winds became gusty for a short time even in many locations that did not experience strong thunderstorms, due to the outflow from those storms.