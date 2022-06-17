 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Several thousand without power in Roanoke and New River valleys after gusty winds

Appalachian Power was reporting more than 61,000 customers without power in its Virginia service region after gusty winds in and near thunderstorms on Friday evening.

As of 8 p.m., there were more than 4,000 customers without power in Montgomery County, more than 3,000 in Roanoke County and Pulaski County, and more than 1,000 in Floyd and Franklin counties, with scatterings of several hundred outages here and there elsewhere across the Roanoke and New River valleys.

The gusty winds occurred as thunderstorms developed ahead of a strong cold front that was bringing an end to a week of hot temperatures, with much cooler and less humid conditions setting in for the weekend. Some locations in rural areas west and north of Roanoke may drop into the 40s by Sunday morning.

