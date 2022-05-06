Severe storms possible today for Virginia as weather pattern starts breaking apart

The general weather pattern we've known is making a seismic shift with systems getting stuck and moving in odd ways rather than simply traversing west to east as we've seen for many weeks. The first round of this shift, still moving normally, will bring periods of showers on this Friday and Saturday, with some strong to severe storms possible on this Friday afternoon and early evening.

A rather complex storm system focused on an upper-level low-pressure system approaching from the west will bring rounds of showers on this Friday, but also place much of southern and western Virginia in a zone between a warm front lifting northeast and an approaching cold front from the west. Though it may not feel like with frequent clouds and showers holding temperatures in the 60s much of the day, this is called the "warm sector" and can be rather crackly with thunderstorms with any slight instability and/or atmospheric shear with changing winds aloft.

The greatest threat of severe storms that could carry large hail and a few tornadoes will be in Southside and eastward, where the warm front will be lifting northeastward. Warm fronts are often focused zones of backing winds --- that is, wind blowing from easterly trajectories at the surface with more southerly or westerly trajectories just to the west and south and also aloft. This give the atmosphere spin that can be ingested into storm updrafts, leading to "supercells," thunderstorms that rotate with separated updrafts and downdrafts, usually longer-lasting and more intense than most other types of thunderstorms.

But we'll also have a fair amount of strong and variable wind flow above our heads, too, in the Roanoke and New River valleys, and any storms that can move in from the west or southwest in the afternoon or evening might be capable of localized strong wind gusts or hail, an isolated tornado not being out of the question either. As is typical, instability is a question mark, with morning clouds and showers, but even a modest temperature rise toward 70 or a little higher could provide enough ability for surface air to rise into cooler air aloft for strong to severe thunderstorms to develop.

The upper-level low will move pretty much right over us on Saturday, continuing periods of showers, though less risk of thunderstorms as it gets cooler. The low is then going to keep drifting offshore and put us in cooler but dry north to northeast wind flow around its back side for Sunday and the early part of the coming week.

But the low is going to stuck offshore, unable to move farther as a domino effect of systems behind it move the furniture around in the atmosphere. A digging jet stream trough in the west will induce a strong ridge over the central U.S. that will bulge toward the Great Lakes and Northeast, and the low over the ocean will become cut off from the west-to-east flow that has guided systems through progressively one after the other for many weeks. The low will eventually begin to track back to the west and southwest and might shower on us again by mid to late next week.

The position of the low to our east and its eventual wobble back to the west will likely keep us out of what may become a searing May heat wave in states to our west and north. After showers Friday and Saturday, several days look to be dry with cool nights in the 40s and pleasant days in the 60s and 70s, until, possibly, the low backs up on us.

The overall atmospheric pattern is shifting from a progressive one with a steady west to east flow to a heavily blocked one that will stall weather systems for days. Our region may draw a good card out of this odd deck with several pleasant days.

Contact Kevin Myatt at kevin.myatt@roanoke.com. Follow him on Twitter @kevinmyattwx.

