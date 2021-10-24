Severe storms risk Monday PM as last week of October roars like a lion

A placid but warm October is about to take some windy, stormy turns that will take us to a cold start for November.

The first of two major storm systems will affect our region on Monday. With a deep trough of low-pressure aloft and an approaching cold front, strong lift, fairly thick moisture flow and shifting winds from surface to aloft raise the potential for, at the least, gusty showers on Monday afternoon and early evening, and at the most, the potential for some severe storms with damaging wind and maybe even isolated tornadoes.

The risk will likely be greater south and east of Roanoke where temperatures may be able to push closer to 80 degrees, allowing more instability. Staying cloudy with temperatures struggling to reach 70 would limit the severe storms threat in the Roanoke and New River valleys, but the wind dynamics aloft will be strong enough that some stronger gusts could still reach the surface even in rain showers downstream.

Monday isn't likely to be a huge rainfall producer, perhaps 1/4 to 3/4 inch for most, maybe some localized amounts topping an inch. There may be more rain later in the week.