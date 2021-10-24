Severe storms risk Monday PM as last week of October roars like a lion

A placid but warm October is about to take some windy, stormy turns that will take us to a cold start for November.
The first of two major storm systems will affect our region on Monday. With a deep trough of low-pressure aloft and an approaching cold front, strong lift, fairly thick moisture flow and shifting winds from surface to aloft raise the potential for, at the least, gusty showers on Monday afternoon and early evening, and at the most, the potential for some severe storms with damaging wind and maybe even isolated tornadoes.
The risk will likely be greater south and east of Roanoke where temperatures may be able to push closer to 80 degrees, allowing more instability. Staying cloudy with temperatures struggling to reach 70 would limit the severe storms threat in the Roanoke and New River valleys, but the wind dynamics aloft will be strong enough that some stronger gusts could still reach the surface even in rain showers downstream.
Monday isn't likely to be a huge rainfall producer, perhaps 1/4 to 3/4 inch for most, maybe some localized amounts topping an inch. There may be more rain later in the week.
The cold front will leave us with cooler, breezy, drier days at midweek. Many locations won't reach 60 on Tuesday, with lows mostly in the 40s on Tuesday and Wednesday mornings, perhaps some upper 30 in outlying areas. It will be a touch warmer on Wednesday before it turns wet and chilly for late week.
The storm system affecting us late in the week is the same one that is affecting the West Coast currently. The deeply digging upper low will scoop up abundant Gulf of Mexico and Atlantic moisture over the cooler air mass that will park over our region, likely leading to more rain Thursday and Friday than we get Monday, though fewer or no storms, as temperatures will get stuck in the 40s and 50s.
That system will leave us with a breezy, cool Halloween weekend, dry after some daytime showers on Saturday -- just what you'd expect, and probably want if you're planning to be out and about in the evenings. Temperatures will likely be in the 40s and 50s for trick-or-treaters, whichever weekend night you choose to go out.
The late-week storm system begins a slide toward what looks like a rather chilly, perhaps downright cold, start to November, as blocking high pressure over the northern latitudes traps colder air to the south over the eastern U.S.
October is currently Roanoke's third warmest on record through the first 23 days, dating to 1912, largely because of the lack of cold air and the daily low temperatures ranking as warmest on record. The last week of October may alter those averages downward somewhat, and November looks to start on a much different footing.
Contact Kevin Myatt at kevin.myatt@roanoke.com. Follow him on Twitter @kevinmyattwx.