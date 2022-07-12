Severe thunderstorm watch issued until 10 p.m. for Roanoke-NRV area

A cold front pressing into fairly hot, pretty sticky air is triggering thunderstorms in West Virginia that will move into western Virginia in the next few hours.

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for several counties more or less centered on Roanoke for the threat of some storms containing 60 mph wind gusts and hail up to 1 inch in diameter. Heavy rain capable of localized flash flooding and frequent lightning are also possible even in some of the non-severe storms.

The storms are forming in a series of loosely connected clusters, rather than one sweeping line, that will move east-southeast across the region, with arrival in the New River and Roanoke valleys around 7 to 9 p.m.

Not every location will get the most severe effects, but in the worst storms winds could be sufficient for some limb and power line damage. Most locations will get some rain and hear a few rumbles, at least, this evening.

The front will hang up a bit just south of us on Wednesday, so there may be additional storms especially south of Roanoke on Wednesday afternoon. Temperatures will back off a bit, mostly in the 80s for highs, over the next several days. Thursday looks to dry out but additional showers and storms are possible for the weekend.