Complaints that a Northside High School soccer coach and technology specialist sexually abused five students were met with a “half-hearted” response from school officials, a judge has found in declining to dismiss a $75 million lawsuit.

In a written opinion Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Elizabeth Dillon allowed most of the allegations against the Roanoke County School Board and six current and former administrators at Northside to move forward.

The decision did not apply to Lorstan Allen, who was fired as a coach and IT specialist after the case came to light. Allen is also a defendant in the lawsuit, but has separate attorneys who did not join the school board’s and administrators’ request to dismiss the case.

Five students — identified in court records as Jane Does 1 through 5 to protect their privacy — claim that Allen had a well-known reputation at Northside for flirting and spending inordinate amounts of time with female students.

As the school’s computer specialist, Allen would call the students into his office for closed-door meetings, ostensibly for technical assistance but in reality to befriend the girls before sexually harassing and abusing them later, the lawsuit claims.

An attorney for the school board and Northside administrators asked last year that the lawsuit be dismissed, arguing that they did not know the full extent of activities that allegedly took place from between 2015 and the end of the 2021 school year.

But in a 31-page opinion, Dillon noted that videotape surveillance, viewed by a school resource officer in an unrelated case, showed that one of the girls was in Allen’s office for more than two hours with the door closed.

After talking to Allen about his behavior, school officials installed a swinging half-door in his office and instructed him to keep the door open when meeting with students, according to the lawsuit.

“Based on the allegations in the complaint, ‘half-hearted’ is an accurate description of defendants’ response to Allen’s alleged harassment,” Dillon wrote. “The closed-door policy was basically ignored and not enforced.”

Rather than take action against Allen, the lawsuit claims, school officials made arrangements for one of the students to alter her class schedule in order to avoid him.

“This is not an effective strategy to prevent harassment,” Dillon wrote, “and moreover, the onus should not be placed on a high school student to take his or her own measures to avoid being harassed.”

Filed in March 2022, the lawsuit includes claims of violations of Title IX, a federal law that prohibits sexual abuse of students, failure to train employees and supervisory liability counts against school officials, civil assault and battery charges against Allen and an allegation of intentional infliction of emotional distress.

The students say they suffered anxiety, impaired educational opportunities and other damages from Allen’s conduct and the school system’s failure to prevent it.

Dillon ruled that three of the plaintiffs could not bring federal claims because the statute of limitations had expired, but allowed them to proceed with portions of the case that fell under state law.

The judge also indicated that allegations against the school board may be viewed again under a different standard, after discovery brings more evidence into the record.

“Discovery may prove otherwise, but plaintiffs have plausibly alleged that the actions of the school administrators can be attributed to the School Board,” the opinion stated. “In sum, plaintiffs allege continued permissiveness by the School Board towards Allen’s behavior with female students for several years…These are plausible allegations of an official custom or policy that harmed the plaintiffs.”

In separate filings, Allen has argued there is insufficient evidence to support the charges against him.

The former coach “avers that his conduct…was in good faith and reasonable under the circumstances,” his attorney wrote in court papers.