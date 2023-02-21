The sun has set on a proposal to allow customers of Appalachian Power Co. to purchase solar energy directly from a third-party provider, at least in this year’s General Assembly session.

A bill introduced by Sen. John Edwards, D-Roanoke, failed to make it out of a subcommittee of the House Energy and Commerce Committee last Thursday. With lawmakers expected to head home this weekend, SB-1083 will die a quiet death.

Edwards had sought to add Appalachian customers to a shared solar program that the legislature created in 2020 for the state’s other large utility, Dominion Energy.

Shared solar allows people who are unable to install solar panels because they live in apartments or homes that don’t get adequate sunlight — or who can’t afford such projects — to purchase some of their electricity from an off-site facility operated by a private company.

The customers get a credit on their electricity bill for the cheaper renewable power they purchase, but must pay a monthly fee to their utility to cover its costs of maintaining the grid through which power is delivered.

“We believe that Virginians all over the state should have the same rights,” Edwards told the subcommittee in explaining why he wanted to add Appalachian’s 500,000-some customers to a program currently available only to Dominion ratepayers.

However, Appalachian has told lawmakers about its concerns that customers who don’t sign up for shared solar will have to bear a greater share of the costs of providing electricity. That comes at a time when bills are already increasing because of the higher costs of traditional fuel and other expenses.

“Our continued opposition to this is simply based upon trying to manage rate increases, especially for non-participating customers,” Jon Amores, state government affairs manager for Appalachian, told the subcommittee.

When the General Assembly passed a law in 2020 that allowed shared solar programs, Appalachian was taken out of the original bill because its service area is much smaller, and faces more challenges, than Dominion’s.

Population loss, declining energy demands and lackluster economic development in many portions of the Western Virginia region served by Appalachian were cited as reasons why it was not suited for a program largely designed for Dominion.

A lower population density means the per-capita transmission costs are higher for Appalachian customers, who are already paying for other, utility-scale solar facilities that are required by the state’s Clean Economy Act, according to Amores.

“In effect, they could be said to be paying double,” he said.

Passed in 2020 in an effort to reduce climate change, the Clean Economy Act mandates that Appalachian provide all carbon-free electricity to its customers by 2050. The utility, which has long produced most of its power from coal and natural gas, is in the process of purchasing more solar energy. Those transactions are separate from any shared solar programs that might be created in the future.

Another issue cited by Appalachian and others who questioned shared solar programs is a provision that allows low-income customers to pay little or nothing of the monthly fee intended to compensate the utility — further shifting costs to people who chose not to enroll in the program.

“In the absence of a clear prohibition that a program like this does not create a cost shift, there will in fact be one,” Amores said.

In joining a 4-2 vote to lay Edwards’ bill on the table — legislative parlance for not killing it outright but allowing it to die — Del. Joe McNamara, R-Roanoke County, said there are a number of issues that need to be ironed out.

“I think we’re a couple of years away from coming up with something that we could all be proud of,” he said.