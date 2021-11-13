Sharing stories of loss from Roanoke's gun violence, offering hope for a different path

“We’re trying to send the message to these young people that there are other options for them,” said Ross, head of Youth Enrichment Services of Southwest Virginia. “But sometimes, if the person isn’t relatable to them or hasn’t been through what they’ve been through, it’s hard for them to hear that message.”

Stomp The Violence hopes to grow into a quarterly event moving around the city. Saturday’s kickoff, held at Paradise Cathedral on Melrose Avenue Northwest, combined food, music and children’s activities with in-depth discussions about how to create change.

Jefferson said he was moved to share his story in the hope that it would help the next generation. Roanoke’s children need people in their lives who they can talk to about what they’re facing, he said, and to counsel them on the right path.

Multiple speakers Saturday offered their numbers to anyone who wanted them to help other children or families.

Ross, who’s also part of the city’s gun violence prevention commission, said it’s those types of connections that are often unseen but so vital to the work at hand.

And that work is underway in many forms, she added.