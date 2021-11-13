Sharing stories of loss from Roanoke's gun violence, offering hope for a different path

Steven Jefferson still bears the scars of the shooting that left him hit by six bullets and killed his brother on a summer night in 2004.
The barrage of gunfire that a young man unleashed outside a busy store that night, 33 shots in all, was set off by an argument.
To this day, its senselessness makes Jefferson, of Roanoke, shake his head.
“It was basically over nothing,” he said. “It could have been resolved.”
Today, Jefferson, now 42 and a father working two jobs to raise his kids, sees a new generation gripped by a rising epidemic of gun violence.
Roanoke has recorded 61 shootings so far this year — a 22% jump over the same point last year when shootings were already seeing an alarming rise. The local data mirrors a pattern playing out nationwide with 2020 and 2021 set to become the country’s worst years for gun violence in decades.
Young people are disproportionately swept up in the growing number of shootings. In Roanoke, people in their 20s and teens account for about 60% of this year’s shooting victims and about 70% of the suspects, according to police data.
The sobering trends have spurred an intensive multipart effort in the city to begin drilling down into the root causes of violence — poverty, hopelessness, trauma and more — in an effort to start turning the tide.
The work, spearheaded by a gun violence prevention commission, has sought to bring together law enforcement, educators, churches, parents and community advocates.
Efforts are starting to slowly bear fruit, leaders said, but much work remains and it will take a united community to create lasting, generational change.
“We’re not where we want to be yet, obviously,” City Manager Bob Cowell said last week. “But I am confident that we are headed in the right direction, and we are actually making a positive difference in people's lives.”
Interventions are being put in place, he said. Youth mentorships created. Community connections forged. Complex approaches for a complex problem.
“We view this as a community challenge,” Cowell said. “And it requires a comprehensive, communitywide response.”
On Saturday, Jefferson and others gathered to lend their voices to those fighting for change. In an event dubbed, Stomp The Violence, which organizers hope to continue regularly, advocates worked to bring neighbors together and spark a conversation.
Jefferson was among a series of speakers who shared their stories of facing violence — the toll it took, the path it put them on and the way they ultimately overcame it.
Organizer Nicole Ross, a longtime youth services worker, said the hope is to reach at-risk youth by partnering with people they know and respect from their neighborhoods. Credible figures who grew up where they grew up and understand their experiences.
“We’re trying to send the message to these young people that there are other options for them,” said Ross, head of Youth Enrichment Services of Southwest Virginia. “But sometimes, if the person isn’t relatable to them or hasn’t been through what they’ve been through, it’s hard for them to hear that message.”
Stomp The Violence hopes to grow into a quarterly event moving around the city. Saturday’s kickoff, held at Paradise Cathedral on Melrose Avenue Northwest, combined food, music and children’s activities with in-depth discussions about how to create change.
Jefferson said he was moved to share his story in the hope that it would help the next generation. Roanoke’s children need people in their lives who they can talk to about what they’re facing, he said, and to counsel them on the right path.
Multiple speakers Saturday offered their numbers to anyone who wanted them to help other children or families.
Ross, who’s also part of the city’s gun violence prevention commission, said it’s those types of connections that are often unseen but so vital to the work at hand.
And that work is underway in many forms, she added.
A new gang prevention team, funded by a state grant, started work in the city last month. The RESET team, a rapid-response initiative, continues to work with families affected by violence and has paired five teens with mentors, including one who was referred to them by a police sergeant, who intervened to prevent the youth from falling in with a gang.
The city government also has begun giving jobs to local teens through mentorship programs spearheaded by department directors.
“We are doing things differently,” Ross said. “It’s making a difference for people who need us.”
That work, including events like Stomp The Violence, will continue, she added. “This is not a one and done.”