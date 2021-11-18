Sharp drop in temperatures overnight as we head toward typical Thanksgiving week chill

Enjoy 70-degree sunshine on this Thursday, because it blows away in a hurry by Friday.

An approaching Arctic cold front will return windy, cold conditions to Western Virginia by Friday. Overnight, there may be some showers just ahead of the front, and some snow showers behind the front mainly in the mountains west and northwest of Roanoke, but neither will amount to too much.

The main effect will be a return to gusty northwest winds and cold temperatures, dropping into the upper 20s to mid 30s by Friday morning, only rebounding into the 40s on Friday (maybe not even that in some places west of Roanoke), and then diving into the 20s areawide by Saturday morning.

The weekend will be dry with gradually modifying temperatures, back into the 50s by Sunday afternoon, before another Arctic cold front renews the chill early on Thanksgiving week.