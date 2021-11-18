 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sharp drop in temperatures overnight as we head toward typical Thanksgiving week chill
0 comments
top story

Sharp drop in temperatures overnight as we head toward typical Thanksgiving week chill

{{featured_button_text}}
Saturday morning low 112021
National Weather Service

Enjoy 70-degree sunshine on this Thursday, because it blows away in a hurry by Friday.

An approaching Arctic cold front will return windy, cold conditions to Western Virginia by Friday. Overnight, there may be some showers just ahead of the front, and some snow showers behind the front mainly in the mountains west and northwest of Roanoke, but neither will amount to too much.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The main effect will be a return to gusty northwest winds and cold temperatures, dropping into the upper 20s to mid 30s by Friday morning, only rebounding into the 40s on Friday (maybe not even that in some places west of Roanoke), and then diving into the 20s areawide by Saturday morning.

The weekend will be dry with gradually modifying temperatures, back into the 50s by Sunday afternoon, before another Arctic cold front renews the chill early on Thanksgiving week.

At this time it does not appear that the pieces will come together early enough for a large storm system that would affect our region next week. That may develop offshore just past our region, with some risk to the Northeast still. We may see rain showers ahead of the next front on Monday, and snow showers behind it, especially in the mountains west of Roanoke, behind it. As my last Weather Journal column noted, storm systems depicted on many models more than a week out often do not come to fruition, and this one may be one of those.

Thanksgiving at this point looks to be dry with normal temperatures, 50s highs, 20s-30s lows. If you have travel plans to other regions, do monitor the forecasts, just in case next week's potential storm system does materialize, somewhere.

Contact Kevin Myatt at kevin.myatt@roanoke.com. Follow him on Twitter @kevinmyattwx.

 

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Since 2003, Kevin Myatt has penned the weekly Weather Journal column, and since 2006, the Weather Journal blog, which becomes particularly busy with snow. Kevin has edited a book on hurricanes and has helped lead Virginia Tech students on storm chases.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert