The sale proceeds of the property that housed the now defunct Shawsville Volunteer Rescue Squad are going to the Elliston Volunteer Fire Department and an organization that will provide scholarships to Eastern Montgomery High School graduates interested in pursuing first-responder careers.

A board that deals with operations also decided to allocate what was left of the rescue squad’s operating budget to the Izaak Walton League of America and the Waldron Foundation, each of which will equally split the funds.

These decisions, made last month, mark the latest — and likely final — chapters of the rescue squad. The Montgomery County Board of Supervisors formally dissolved the agency in May.

The rescue squad appeared to have ceased operations earlier this year when its two buildings, the station facility itself and a garage/warehouse structure, were listed for sale. The listing sparked questions among eastern Montgomery County residents, particularly about where the organization’s remaining funds and equipment would go.

While the rescue squad is no more and the questions over the funds have been resolved, some questions about the agency remain.

Chris Tuck, an attorney and former member of the county’s board of supervisors, said he was approached in his law office in May by a member of the two boards involved with the rescue squad.

Tuck said he learned from the person, John Akers, that he had previously been appointed — without his knowledge — to the rescue squad board that deals with real estate. The attorney said Akers had appointed him.

Tuck said Akers also asked him to sign a document, the nature of which the former supervisor said he remains unclear about. Tuck said Akers had a portion of the document peeled back to only show the signature page.

“I felt very uncomfortable signing that,” said Tuck.

Tuck said he prepared to resign his board seat but was later asked by others close to the rescue squad to remain involved in some capacity.

“I realized I could be a conduit to help with transparency,” he said.

Tuck declined to further comment on Akers, but local and federal court records obtained by The Roanoke Times show the board member has a history that includes a felony conviction of grand larceny in 1988 and a guilty plea to mail fraud in 2001.

The grand larceny case took place in Roanoke County Circuit Court, but court staff this week were unable to provide further information on the case due to its age.

The mail fraud case occurred in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Virginia. Immediately available documents on the case show Akers served approximately one year of prison and was ordered to pay restitution of $73,773 to M.W. Manufacturers Inc. and $23,011 to the Precision Steel Manufacturing Corp.

The Roanoke Times reached out to Akers by both phone and email correspondence. He answered a phone call but told a reporter he was at work and would address the matter via email.

“The Shawsville Volunteer Rescue Squad dissolved due to a lack of volunteers, as many volunteer agencies have experienced in recent years,” Akers wrote in an email. “The dissolution was not due to any financial impropriety or other wrongdoing. The department had safeguards in place and independent reviews to protect from such improprieties.”

Akers also addressed his criminal past.

Akers said he considered applying for the rescue squad in 2003 and stopped by the station one afternoon where he spoke with a member about his interest in serving the community.

“As is relevant to your inquiry, he informed me that there would be a background check, and I shared that I had a criminal history. He encouraged me to apply, and I did. All prospective members must undergo a criminal history check,” he wrote. “When the report returned, Ray Chandler, the rescue squad captain at the time, approached me and asked me to explain the circumstances. I explained and subsequently was voted in as a squad member.”

Akers said he’s thankful to the rescue squad for giving him a second chance and not jumping to conclusions, which he added The Roanoke Times seems to have done based “upon the implications in your email.”

“I have given … my time to the eastern Montgomery County community through SVRS,” he wrote. “I mourn the loss of this volunteer organization, and the great family and comradery that existed within it. Perhaps an article focusing on the loss of these volunteer community agencies would be more appropriate than trying to find nefarious actions in the dissolution of this agency.”

Akers didn’t address a question from The Roanoke Times specifically asking him about the 1988 case and didn’t respond to a follow-up email from a reporter. The follow-up email included a question about the rescue squad’s budget before its dissolution.

The rescue squad had total revenue of $166,051, which all came from contributions and grants, according to the latest available tax form on www.guidestar.org, a site that provides publicly available financial figures on nonprofits. That latest tax form, a 990EZ, is from 2021, but was unavailable during a search performed earlier this year.

The 2021 form showed total expenses of $144,064, leaving the squad with a balance of just under $22,000. The expenses were from items such as advertising, insurance, auto repair, fuel and computer and internet.

The 2020 tax form, however, shows revenue of $237,994 and expenses of $261,610, leaving a deficit of $23,616.

The rescue squad’s property board approved the sale of the buildings to Primo-Con Inc., according to a June 17 document signed by each member. The buildings have separate addresses of 6620 and 6604 Roanoke Road.

The document specifies exactly how much of the proceeds were awarded to each recipient.

The bulk of the proceeds, $249,955, was awarded to the Eastmont Community Foundation, and the rest, $62,488, was awarded to the Elliston Volunteer Fire Department.

Primo-Con Inc. is requesting a special use permit from the county to allow a contractor’s service establishment at the Roanoke Road structures.

“We’re pleased that the funds are staying in the eastern Montgomery County community,” said Lauren Tate, president of Eastmont Community Foundation. “They will be used solely for the purpose of scholarship funds.”

The foundation is in the process of establishing endowed funds that will be provided to Eastern Montgomery High graduates for first-responder education, she said.

Montgomery County Supervisor Steve Fijalkowski, whose district covers the Shawsville area, briefly commented on the sale of the property during a meeting this week. He said the funds will help the Elliston Volunteer Fire Department buy some new equipment.

The Izaak Walton League of America has long provided outdoor activities. The Waldron Foundation has over the years provided a great deal of money to the Shawsville first-responder groups.

Several other rescue squad board members could not be reached for comment for this story.

Tuck said he’s glad to know that not a single nickel of the sale proceeds and remaining budget are going to members of the two boards. He said the rescue squad is required to allocate that money to charitable organizations.

“This is going to allow somebody to get EMS training, and it recognizes all the time and effort those volunteers have given and it [the money] stays in the community,” Tuck said.