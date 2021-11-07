Sheetz proposes location in Blacksburg, on First & Main outparcel

Blacksburg Mayor Leslie Hager-Smith said she can’t speak at great length about the Sheetz project because she hasn’t had a chance to dive into their plans, something all of the town council isn’t set to do anytime soon.

Hager-Smith, however, said Main Street, which is lined with several gas stations, is a common location for those kinds of businesses.

“I think a gas station on Main Street or any main street seems like a pretty natural fit,” she said Thursday. “I wouldn’t want it in a different kind of location in town. To be realistic, if it can’t go there, where would you want it?”

Hager-Smith said Sheetz also has the reputation of generally being a good community partner due to its functions beyond its fueling services.

As far as the proposed project itself, the parcel for the Sheetz will have frontage on King Street and is located directly across from the movie theater building.

While the movie theater’s parking lot can be directly accessed from South Main, the plans for the Sheetz don’t call for any new entrances on that section of the roadway. The business would be accessed from within the First & Main shopping center, according to plans filed with the town.