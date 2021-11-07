Sheetz proposes location in Blacksburg, on First & Main outparcel

BLACKSBURG — Sheetz, a familiar fixture across Southwest Virginia, is eyeing a location on the edge of the town’s First & Main shopping center.
The company, widely known for operating gas stations paired with retail and fast-food services, is seeking a conditional use permit from the town for a story that would include external speakers, two specific functions that require the municipality’s approval in the zoning district encompassing the shopping center.
Sheetz is looking to open the location at 1704 S. Main St., or a 1.6-acre outparcel in the First & Main shopping center, according to project plans filed with the town.
The Blacksburg Planning Commission, town council’s advisory arm on matters such as zoning, is scheduled to discuss the request at a Nov. 16 work session.
The Sheetz plans mark just the latest plan taking shape in and around the First & Main shopping center, a property that is home to a movie theater and several retailers and restaurants. Among the restaurants is a Starbucks and long-running local brewery and restaurant Bull & Bones.
The movie theater opened in 2015, but has gone through a few ownership changes over the years. B&B Theatres, which is based out of the Kansas City area, currently owns the venue. The movie theater is part of a greater entertainment complex that also includes a restaurant, a bowling alley and a gaming arcade.
Blacksburg Mayor Leslie Hager-Smith said she can’t speak at great length about the Sheetz project because she hasn’t had a chance to dive into their plans, something all of the town council isn’t set to do anytime soon.
Hager-Smith, however, said Main Street, which is lined with several gas stations, is a common location for those kinds of businesses.
“I think a gas station on Main Street or any main street seems like a pretty natural fit,” she said Thursday. “I wouldn’t want it in a different kind of location in town. To be realistic, if it can’t go there, where would you want it?”
Hager-Smith said Sheetz also has the reputation of generally being a good community partner due to its functions beyond its fueling services.
As far as the proposed project itself, the parcel for the Sheetz will have frontage on King Street and is located directly across from the movie theater building.
While the movie theater’s parking lot can be directly accessed from South Main, the plans for the Sheetz don’t call for any new entrances on that section of the roadway. The business would be accessed from within the First & Main shopping center, according to plans filed with the town.
The business would include five gas dispensers to serve a total of 10 fueling positions. The business also plans to provide eight Tesla electric vehicle charging stations.
The external speakers the requested permit seeks to cover would be used for music, safety communication and promotional messages at each gas pump, according to plans.
The proposed project also includes a 4,900-square-foot building to be used for retail and fast-food services, both by-right uses in the general commercial zoning district covering the property for the proposed Sheetz.