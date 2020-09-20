Shentel files for Blacksburg franchise; Comcast continuing Christiansburg push

Shentel’s plans for Blacksburg are part of a greater and ongoing expansion of services that the company has been bringing to other parts of Virginia, including the Roanoke Valley.

In addition to providing fiber-based internet for Roanoke City Public Schools, the company is looking to start construction on new projects in Salem and Roanoke later this year, Kyle said.

While the company isn’t able to provide a full design yet, it plans to serve as much of Blacksburg as possible, Kyle said.

Kyle didn’t provide an exact amount, but he said the company is looking to invest millions of dollars into Blacksburg alone for what he described as a transformative project.

Shentel currently maintains about 6,000 miles of fiber across the Mid-Atlantic.

Shentel is looking to specifically bring its Glo Fiber service to Blacksburg, he said. The package includes gigabit internet for $80 a month, according to Glo Fiber information provided to the town of Blacksburg.

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has pushed more people to work from home, a trend that has raised demand for high quality internet, Kyle said. Fiber-based internet offers faster speeds than the traditional cable system and is much better at tasks such as pushing sizable files, he said.