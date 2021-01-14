Sheriff's deputy dies in Pulaski County wreck

A Pulaski County sheriff's deputy died in an early morning wreck Thursday in Pulaski County, Virginia State Police said.

The incident took the life of Sgt. Perry A. Hodge, 49, of Dublin, officials said.

Police said a 2011 Chevrolet pickup southbound on U.S. 11 crossed the center line and struck a northbound 1998 Ford pickup head-on. Hodge, who was driving the Ford, died at the scene. The driver of the Chevrolet, Michael D. Morris, 26, of Pulaski, was taken for treatment of serious injuries, police said.

The incident, to which police responded at 4:09 a.m., occurred north of Dublin and 1.3 miles south of Virginia 1170, police said. Neither driver was wearing a seat belt, police said.

The sheriff's office described Hodge, who oversaw school resource officers, as "a very dedicated public servant with over 15 years of loyal service to the citizens of Pulaski County." A department Facebook post talked about his passion for ensuring children felt safe and loved.

Neither the police announcement nor the department statement said whether Hodge was on duty or off duty at the time of the incident.

No charges had been filed as of Thursday morning.

